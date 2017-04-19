Sports Listen

The Latest: Payton, Smith’s family in court for hearing

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 10:27 am 1 min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on hearings for Cardell Hayes, who was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton took a front row seat alongside family and friends of his former player Will Smith, as hearings for Smith’s killer were about to get under way.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cardell Hayes faces up to 60 years in prison for manslaughter for shooting Smith to death last year, and attempted manslaughter for the wounding of Smith’s wife.

But his sentencing Wednesday could be delayed because his lawyers also were to argue a motion for a new trial. Hayes has maintained that he believed Smith was armed when the two argued over a traffic dispute last year.

8 a.m.

Defense lawyers for the man who killed former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith have filed a motion for a new trial based on “new evidence.”

Court records show the motion was filed Tuesday afternoon. The records don’t spell out what the evidence is. The motion is expected to be argued Wednesday, the same day Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced. It was unclear whether the motion might lead to a sentencing delay.

The New Orleans district attorney has said Hayes deserves to be imprisoned for 60 years. That would include the maximum 40 years for Hayes’ manslaughter conviction, followed by another 20 for attempted manslaughter in the wounding of Smith’s wife.

The shooting came after an April 2016 traffic crash. Hayes was convicted in December.

