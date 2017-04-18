Sports Listen

Three-run blast by Pujols helps Angels over Astros, 5-2

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 11:22 pm < a min read
HOUSTON (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 5-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night and snap a six-game skid.

The game was tied at 2-all with one out in the fifth when Pujols hit his second homer of the season.

Pujols has 54 career home runs against the Astros, the most by any player against Houston. He’s gone 10 for 34 after getting just one hit in his first 20 at-bats this season.

George Springer hit his AL-leading seventh home run for the Astros, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

Angels starter Ricky Nolasco (1-2) yielded eight hits and two runs in six innings to improve to 5-0 in six career starts against the Astros. Cam Bedrosian got the last six outs for his third save.

