Through Friday, March 31, 2017

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 10:01 am < a min read
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 77 28 63 91
Patrick Kane, CHI 78 34 53 87
Sidney Crosby, PIT 71 43 41 84
Brad Marchand, BOS 77 38 45 83
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 77 23 60 83
Nikita Kucherov, TB 68 38 42 80
Mark Scheifele, WPG 75 30 48 78
Brent Burns, SJ 78 28 45 73
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 62 33 39 72
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 77 27 45 72
Artemi Panarin, CHI 78 28 43 71
Tyler Seguin, DAL 77 25 45 70
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 77 36 33 69
Blake Wheeler, WPG 78 24 45 69
Erik Karlsson, OTT 75 15 53 68
3 tied with 67 pts.
