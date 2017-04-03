Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Through Sunday, April 2, 2017

Through Sunday, April 2, 2017

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 1:28 am < a min read
Share
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 78 29 65 94
Patrick Kane, CHI 79 34 53 87
Brad Marchand, BOS 79 39 46 85
Sidney Crosby, PIT 72 43 41 84
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 78 23 61 84
Nikita Kucherov, TB 70 38 43 81
Mark Scheifele, WPG 76 30 48 78
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 78 28 46 74
Brent Burns, SJ 79 28 45 73
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 62 33 39 72
Artemi Panarin, CHI 79 29 43 72
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 78 37 33 70
Tyler Seguin, DAL 79 25 45 70
Blake Wheeler, WPG 79 25 45 70
4 tied with 68 pts.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Through Sunday, April 2, 2017
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.