Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thumbs-up for electronic sports…

Thumbs-up for electronic sports at the 2022 Asian Games

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 11:40 pm < a min read
Share

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Video gaming will be featured as a full sport at the 2022 Asian Games, with competitors in electronic sports set to receive medals for their digital prowess.

The Olympic Council of Asia says it will introduce esports to the official program of the Asian Games at Hangzhou, China. It will also be a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia.

The OCA said the decision reflects “the rapid development and popularity of this new form of sports participation among the youth.”

The council is collaborating with Alisports, a unit of China’s Alibaba Group, to bring esports to the games. No details were given on which video games would be included.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

The Asian Games features a wide range of traditional Olympic sports along with others containing more regional appeal. Some of the more obscure sports include sepak takraw, which combines features from soccer and volleyball, and kabaddi, a contact team sport that evolved in and is dominated by India.

The sports program has also included a variety of martial arts, contract bridge, jet-ski racing and sport climbing.

Topics:
All News Sports News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thumbs-up for electronic sports…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard and reenactors honor American Revolution

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.