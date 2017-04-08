Thunder-Suns, Box

McDermott 4-10 1-2 11, Gibson 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 4-10 4-6 12, Westbrook 6-25 9-9 23, Oladipo 3-8 1-5 7, Grant 1-5 1-2 4, Singler 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 2-3 1-2 6, Kanter 5-14 7-7 17, Christon 1-4 0-0 2, Cole 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-93 24-33 99.
Warren 10-15 3-3 23, Chriss 1-2 2-2 4, Len 3-9 3-4 9, Ulis 4-7 4-4 12, Booker 13-29 6-8 37, Jones 4-4 3-4 11, Dudley 4-8 0-0 11, Bender 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 5-6 11, Price 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-83 26-31 120.
|Oklahoma City
|19
|29
|24
|27—
|99
|Phoenix
|32
|39
|24
|25—120
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 7-31 (McDermott 2-7, Westbrook 2-12, Sabonis 1-2, Cole 1-2, Grant 1-3, Kanter 0-1, Singler 0-1, Christon 0-1, Oladipo 0-2), Phoenix 8-18 (Booker 5-9, Dudley 3-5, Ulis 0-1, Warren 0-1, Bender 0-2). Fouled Out_Len. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 48 (Westbrook 12), Phoenix 45 (Warren 16). Assists_Oklahoma City 13 (Westbrook 8), Phoenix 16 (Ulis 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 26, Phoenix 26. Technicals_Gibson, Phoenix defensive three second, Phoenix team, Williams. A_18,055 (18,422).
