Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

College of New Jersey 3, Stockton 1
Keystone 7, Marywood 1
King’s (Pa.) 3, Misericordia 2
St. Vincent 2, Grove City 0
Stonehill 8, Assumption 5
Auburn 3, Tennessee 2
Belmont 10, E. Illinois 1
Charlotte 6, W. Kentucky 4
E. Kentucky 5, Austin Peay 4, 11 innings
ETSU 15, William & Mary 3
Gardner-Webb 6, Charleston Southern 3
High Point 5, UNC-Asheville 2
Houston 13, Memphis 3
Louisville 3, Georgia Tech 0
Middle Tennessee 11, UAB 10
Morehead St. 16, SIU-Edwardsville 3
Radford 2, Campbell 0
Selma 5-2, Tougaloo 3-3
Tennessee Tech 4, Murray St. 2
Virginia 10, Virginia Tech 9
Calvin 7, Albion 4
Doane 11, Briar Cliff 1
Hope 4, Olivet 2
Kalamazoo 9-4, Trine 2-5
Missouri Western 14, Fort Hays St. 5
Northwestern Ohio 7, St. Joseph’s (Vt.) 6
Oklahoma Christian 4, Newman 0
Tabor 13, Bethany (Kan.) 3
Taylor 5, St. Francis (Ind.) 3
Viterbo 15, Waldorf 11
Houston Baptist 8, Abilene Christian 7
Oklahoma City 7, Wayland Baptist 2
Our Lady of the Lake 8, Texas College 1
St. Mary’s (Texas) 7, St. Edwards 3
Seattle at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, ppd.
Texas-Dallas 14, Louisiana Coll. 5
Biola 7, Menlo 4
La Sierra 7, Providence Christian (Calif.) 0
Utah 9, California 3