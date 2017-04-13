Sports Listen

Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 11:29 pm < a min read
EAST

College of New Jersey 3, Stockton 1

Keystone 7, Marywood 1

King’s (Pa.) 3, Misericordia 2

St. Vincent 2, Grove City 0

Stonehill 8, Assumption 5

SOUTH

Auburn 3, Tennessee 2

Belmont 10, E. Illinois 1

Charlotte 6, W. Kentucky 4

E. Kentucky 5, Austin Peay 4, 11 innings

ETSU 15, William & Mary 3

Gardner-Webb 6, Charleston Southern 3

High Point 5, UNC-Asheville 2

Houston 13, Memphis 3

Louisville 3, Georgia Tech 0

Middle Tennessee 11, UAB 10

Morehead St. 16, SIU-Edwardsville 3

Radford 2, Campbell 0

Selma 5-2, Tougaloo 3-3

Tennessee Tech 4, Murray St. 2

Virginia 10, Virginia Tech 9

MIDWEST

Calvin 7, Albion 4

Doane 11, Briar Cliff 1

Hope 4, Olivet 2

Kalamazoo 9-4, Trine 2-5

Missouri Western 14, Fort Hays St. 5

Northwestern Ohio 7, St. Joseph’s (Vt.) 6

Oklahoma Christian 4, Newman 0

Tabor 13, Bethany (Kan.) 3

Taylor 5, St. Francis (Ind.) 3

Viterbo 15, Waldorf 11

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 8, Abilene Christian 7

Oklahoma City 7, Wayland Baptist 2

Our Lady of the Lake 8, Texas College 1

St. Mary’s (Texas) 7, St. Edwards 3

Seattle at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, ppd.

Texas-Dallas 14, Louisiana Coll. 5

FAR WEST

Biola 7, Menlo 4

La Sierra 7, Providence Christian (Calif.) 0

Utah 9, California 3

