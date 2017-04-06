Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Noe Ramirez from Pawtucket (IL). Placed LHP Robbie Ross Jr. on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 3. Recalled INF Deven Marrero from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Jake Petricka on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 5. Recalled RHP Tommy Kahnle from Charlotte (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP Dillon Overton from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Chase De Jong to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Howard to minor league contract.

Advertisement

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Clint Terry.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed LHP Jeff McKenzie.

KANSAS CITY T_BONES — Signed RHP Stephen Johnson.

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHPs Trey Masek and Johnny Omahen.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed INF Alan Ahmady.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Scott Weismann.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed INF Brian Ragira.

WICHITA WINGUTS — Signed RHP Collin Balester.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Marc Krauss and RHPs Tim Melville and Dennis O’Grady. Traded LHP Jarret Leverett to Lancaster for a player to be named.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Johnny Hellweg.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Andrew Elliott. Released 1B Jordan Lennerton.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Marty Costello offensive line coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Boston F Brad Marchand two games for spearing Tampa Bay D Jake Dotchin during an April 4 game.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Jaycob Megna from San Diego (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Nicholas Caamano to a three-year entry level contract beginning in the 2017-18 season.

COLLEGE

FAU — Named Jim Jabir women’s basketball coach.

KANSAS — Announced men’s sophomore basketball F Carlton Bragg Jr. is transferring.

KENTUCKY — Announced sophomore G Isaiah Briscoe will enter the NBA draft.

MONTANA STATE — Suspended junior CB Naijiel Hale and senior redshirt DB Darren Gardenhire indefinitely after being charged with distributing prescription drugs.

MOUNT OLIVE — Named Joelle Mafo women’s volleyball coach.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Deonte Gibson and Erik Frazier, Jr. graduate assistant football coaches.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced men’s freshman basketball F Richard Freudenberg will pursue a professional basketball career in Europe.

UC DAVIS — Named Brandon Huffert defensive line coach.