Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Noe Ramirez from Pawtucket (IL). Placed LHP Robbie Ross Jr. on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 3. Recalled INF Deven Marrero from Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Jake Petricka on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 5. Recalled RHP Tommy Kahnle from Charlotte (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated LHP Dillon Overton from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Chase De Jong to Tacoma (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Howard to minor league contract.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Clint Terry.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed LHP Jeff McKenzie.
KANSAS CITY T_BONES — Signed RHP Stephen Johnson.
LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHPs Trey Masek and Johnny Omahen.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed INF Alan Ahmady.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Scott Weismann.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed INF Brian Ragira.
WICHITA WINGUTS — Signed RHP Collin Balester.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Marc Krauss and RHPs Tim Melville and Dennis O’Grady. Traded LHP Jarret Leverett to Lancaster for a player to be named.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Johnny Hellweg.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Andrew Elliott. Released 1B Jordan Lennerton.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Marty Costello offensive line coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Boston F Brad Marchand two games for spearing Tampa Bay D Jake Dotchin during an April 4 game.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Jaycob Megna from San Diego (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Nicholas Caamano to a three-year entry level contract beginning in the 2017-18 season.
FAU — Named Jim Jabir women’s basketball coach.
KANSAS — Announced men’s sophomore basketball F Carlton Bragg Jr. is transferring.
KENTUCKY — Announced sophomore G Isaiah Briscoe will enter the NBA draft.
MONTANA STATE — Suspended junior CB Naijiel Hale and senior redshirt DB Darren Gardenhire indefinitely after being charged with distributing prescription drugs.
MOUNT OLIVE — Named Joelle Mafo women’s volleyball coach.
NORTHWESTERN — Named Deonte Gibson and Erik Frazier, Jr. graduate assistant football coaches.
ST. JOHN’S — Announced men’s freshman basketball F Richard Freudenberg will pursue a professional basketball career in Europe.
UC DAVIS — Named Brandon Huffert defensive line coach.