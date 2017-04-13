Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Sports Transactions

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 6:57 pm 2 min read
Share
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Stefan Crichton from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ben Taylor to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP Robbie Ross Jr. from the 10-day DL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Geovany Soto on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Selected the contract of C Kevan Smith from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Tyler Naquin to Columbus (IL). Reinstated OF Lonnie Chisenhall from the 10-day DL.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Jake Junis from Omaha (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jason Hursh from Gwinnett (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 3B Martin Prado to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Matt Garza and C Andrew Susac to Colorado Springs (PCL) for rehab assignments.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Paul Sewald to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated OF Juan Lagares from the 10-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Adam Morgan to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Luis Garcia to Lehigh Valley.

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion
American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Richard Suniga.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Claimed LHP Kyle Anderson off waivers from Winnipeg.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHPs Stephen Shackleford and James Needy and LHP Ryan Davis.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed LHP Griffin Russell.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed INF Christian Stringer.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released RHP Pat Butler.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Fired general manager Rob Hennigan.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released C Tony Bergstrom. Waived LB Gerald Rivers.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Agreed to terms wigth DT Johnathan Hankins.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — PK Josh Scobee signed a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR T.J. Thorpe.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY — Named Jack Capuano, Rand Pecknold and Seth Appert named assistant coaches for the 2017 IIHL U.S. Men’s National Team.

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jeff Glass from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Named Ken Hitchcock coach.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Named Gerard Gallant coach.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Announced the resignation of assistant men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz to take the same position at Purdue.

INDIANA — Named Bill Comar assistant athletic director for basketball administration.

GEORGIA — Junior F Yante Maten declared for the NBA draft.

GONZAGA — Announced sophomore men’s basketball G Bryan Alberts will transfer.

ILLINOIS — Named Ron Coleman assistant men’s basketball coach and Stephen Gentry assistant to the men’s basketball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Junior G Justin Jackson will enter the NBA draft.

N.C. STATE — Announced freshman WR Thaddeus Moss will transfer and sophomore G Maverick Rowan is leaving the men’s basketball program.

OKLAHOMA — Announced graduate WR Jeff Badet is transferring from Kentucky.

STANFORD — Announced the retirement of associate head women’s basketball coach Amy Tucker, who will remain with the program in an administrative capacity.

TUSCULUM — Named Nick Pasqua men’s basketball coach.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thursday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

Work continues on Cannon Renewal Project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.