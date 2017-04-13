Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Stefan Crichton from Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ben Taylor to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP Robbie Ross Jr. from the 10-day DL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Geovany Soto on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Selected the contract of C Kevan Smith from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Tyler Naquin to Columbus (IL). Reinstated OF Lonnie Chisenhall from the 10-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Jake Junis from Omaha (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jason Hursh from Gwinnett (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 3B Martin Prado to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Matt Garza and C Andrew Susac to Colorado Springs (PCL) for rehab assignments.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Paul Sewald to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated OF Juan Lagares from the 10-day DL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Adam Morgan to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Luis Garcia to Lehigh Valley.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Richard Suniga.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Claimed LHP Kyle Anderson off waivers from Winnipeg.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHPs Stephen Shackleford and James Needy and LHP Ryan Davis.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed LHP Griffin Russell.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed INF Christian Stringer.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released RHP Pat Butler.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Fired general manager Rob Hennigan.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released C Tony Bergstrom. Waived LB Gerald Rivers.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Agreed to terms wigth DT Johnathan Hankins.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — PK Josh Scobee signed a one-day contract and announced his retirement.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR T.J. Thorpe.
USA HOCKEY — Named Jack Capuano, Rand Pecknold and Seth Appert named assistant coaches for the 2017 IIHL U.S. Men’s National Team.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jeff Glass from Rockford (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Named Ken Hitchcock coach.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Named Gerard Gallant coach.
CREIGHTON — Announced the resignation of assistant men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz to take the same position at Purdue.
INDIANA — Named Bill Comar assistant athletic director for basketball administration.
GEORGIA — Junior F Yante Maten declared for the NBA draft.
GONZAGA — Announced sophomore men’s basketball G Bryan Alberts will transfer.
ILLINOIS — Named Ron Coleman assistant men’s basketball coach and Stephen Gentry assistant to the men’s basketball coach.
NORTH CAROLINA — Junior G Justin Jackson will enter the NBA draft.
N.C. STATE — Announced freshman WR Thaddeus Moss will transfer and sophomore G Maverick Rowan is leaving the men’s basketball program.
OKLAHOMA — Announced graduate WR Jeff Badet is transferring from Kentucky.
STANFORD — Announced the retirement of associate head women’s basketball coach Amy Tucker, who will remain with the program in an administrative capacity.
TUSCULUM — Named Nick Pasqua men’s basketball coach.