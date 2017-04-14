Tigers 7, Indians 6

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Castellanos 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .220 Cabrera 1b 3 1 2 3 2 0 .182 Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Upton lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .192 Collins rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Avila c 3 1 2 2 1 1 .625 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240 Iglesias ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .250 Totals 37 7 12 7 3 8

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .186 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .316 Guyer lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .125 Encarnacion dh 4 1 2 0 1 1 .194 Ramirez 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Diaz 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .243 Almonte rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Perez c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .077 a-Chisenhall ph 1 1 1 4 0 0 .333 Jackson cf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .250 Totals 37 6 8 6 7 9

Detroit 010 032 001—7 12 1 Cleveland 000 000 015—6 8 0

a-homered for Perez in the 9th.

E_Iglesias (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 12. 2B_Castellanos (3), Iglesias (3), Lindor (4), Jackson (2). HR_Cabrera (2), off Bauer; Avila (1), off Bauer; Chisenhall (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Castellanos (5), Cabrera 3 (4), Avila 2 (3), Iglesias (5), Diaz (1), Perez (2), Chisenhall 4 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Kinsler); Cleveland 6 (Santana 2, Lindor, Guyer 2, Almonte). RISP_Detroit 3 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Martinez 2.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Diaz, Lindor, Santana), (Shaw, Lindor, Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 4 5 101 2.19 A.Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.60 Ryan 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.50 J.Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00 Cuevas 1-3 3 4 4 0 1 15108.00 Rodriguez S, 4-5 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 13 5.40 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer L, 0-2 5 8 6 6 2 6 111 8.44 Goody 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00 Otero 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.06 Shaw 1 2 1 1 1 0 22 3.60

Bauer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_J.Wilson 3-1, Rodriguez 3-3. HBP_Cuevas (Guyer). PB_Avila (1).

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_4:00. A_25,423 (38,000).