Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tigers 7, Indians 6

Tigers 7, Indians 6

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 11:22 pm < a min read
Share
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Castellanos 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .220
Cabrera 1b 3 1 2 3 2 0 .182
Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Upton lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .192
Collins rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Avila c 3 1 2 2 1 1 .625
Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240
Iglesias ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .250
Totals 37 7 12 7 3 8
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .186
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .316
Guyer lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .125
Encarnacion dh 4 1 2 0 1 1 .194
Ramirez 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Diaz 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .243
Almonte rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Perez c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .077
a-Chisenhall ph 1 1 1 4 0 0 .333
Jackson cf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .250
Totals 37 6 8 6 7 9
Detroit 010 032 001—7 12 1
Cleveland 000 000 015—6 8 0

a-homered for Perez in the 9th.

E_Iglesias (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 12. 2B_Castellanos (3), Iglesias (3), Lindor (4), Jackson (2). HR_Cabrera (2), off Bauer; Avila (1), off Bauer; Chisenhall (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Castellanos (5), Cabrera 3 (4), Avila 2 (3), Iglesias (5), Diaz (1), Perez (2), Chisenhall 4 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Kinsler); Cleveland 6 (Santana 2, Lindor, Guyer 2, Almonte). RISP_Detroit 3 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 13.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Martinez 2.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Diaz, Lindor, Santana), (Shaw, Lindor, Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 4 5 101 2.19
A.Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.60
Ryan 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.50
J.Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Cuevas 1-3 3 4 4 0 1 15108.00
Rodriguez S, 4-5 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 13 5.40
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer L, 0-2 5 8 6 6 2 6 111 8.44
Goody 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Otero 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.06
Shaw 1 2 1 1 1 0 22 3.60

Bauer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_J.Wilson 3-1, Rodriguez 3-3. HBP_Cuevas (Guyer). PB_Avila (1).

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_4:00. A_25,423 (38,000).

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tigers 7, Indians 6
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.