Tigers 7, Indians 6

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Castellanos 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.182
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Collins rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Avila c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.625
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Iglesias ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|3
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Guyer lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Ramirez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.243
|Almonte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.077
|a-Chisenhall ph
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.333
|Jackson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Totals
|37
|6
|8
|6
|7
|9
|Detroit
|010
|032
|001—7
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|015—6
|8
|0
a-homered for Perez in the 9th.
E_Iglesias (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Cleveland 12. 2B_Castellanos (3), Iglesias (3), Lindor (4), Jackson (2). HR_Cabrera (2), off Bauer; Avila (1), off Bauer; Chisenhall (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Castellanos (5), Cabrera 3 (4), Avila 2 (3), Iglesias (5), Diaz (1), Perez (2), Chisenhall 4 (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Kinsler); Cleveland 6 (Santana 2, Lindor, Guyer 2, Almonte). RISP_Detroit 3 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Martinez 2.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Diaz, Lindor, Santana), (Shaw, Lindor, Santana).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris W, 1-0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|101
|2.19
|A.Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.60
|Ryan
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.50
|J.Wilson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Cuevas
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|15108.00
|Rodriguez S, 4-5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|5.40
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer L, 0-2
|5
|8
|6
|6
|2
|6
|111
|8.44
|Goody
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Otero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.06
|Shaw
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|3.60
Bauer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_J.Wilson 3-1, Rodriguez 3-3. HBP_Cuevas (Guyer). PB_Avila (1).
Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_4:00. A_25,423 (38,000).
