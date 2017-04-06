Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tim Terrific: Tebow homers…

Tim Terrific: Tebow homers in 1st AB as Mets minor leaguer

By JEFFREY COLLINS
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 8:05 pm < a min read
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow has hit a home run in his first at-bat as a New York Mets minor leaguer.

The former NFL quarterback connected for a two-run drive Thursday night for the Columbia Fireflies in a Class A South Atlantic League game against Augusta.

With a 15 mph wind blowing out, Tebow launched a shot and stopped at second base, thinking it was a double. But the ball hit a railing just above the fence in left-center field and an umpire twirled his hand to indicate the homer.

Tebow pumped his fist in the air as he rounded the rest of the bases in the second inning as the crowd went wild. He started the game in left field.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Tebow played three seasons in the NFL. The former Heisman Trophy winner left football for broadcasting after the 2012 season, before deciding to pursue a career in a sport he last played as a junior in high school.

In spring training for the Mets, Tebow batted .148 in 27 appearances. He struck out eight times and didn’t have an extra base hit or an RBI.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tim Terrific: Tebow homers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Resident Inspector speaks during Career Day

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.