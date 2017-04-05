Sports Listen

Timberwolves-Warriors, Box

April 5, 2017
MINNESOTA (107)

Wiggins 9-20 5-7 24, Towns 8-10 4-5 21, Dieng 2-5 2-2 6, Rubio 6-17 3-3 15, Rush 0-1 0-0 0, Casspi 3-3 0-0 6, Muhammad 8-18 7-9 24, Payne 3-8 0-0 7, Hill 1-2 0-0 2, Aldrich 1-4 0-0 2, T.Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Dunn 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-96 21-26 107.

GOLDEN STATE (121)

Barnes 5-6 0-0 12, Green 2-6 2-2 6, Pachulia 3-5 0-0 6, Curry 7-18 2-4 19, Thompson 13-24 8-9 41, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, McAdoo 0-3 0-2 0, West 3-4 1-1 7, McGee 3-3 0-0 6, Livingston 0-0 4-4 4, Iguodala 4-4 2-2 11, McCaw 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 44-84 19-24 121.

Minnesota 32 28 26 21—107
Golden State 32 36 36 17—121

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-19 (Towns 1-1, Muhammad 1-2, Payne 1-3, Wiggins 1-4, T.Jones 0-1, Rush 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Rubio 0-6), Golden State 14-32 (Thompson 7-14, Curry 3-8, Barnes 2-3, Iguodala 1-1, Clark 1-3, McAdoo 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 50 (Muhammad 11), Golden State 40 (Pachulia 7). Assists_Minnesota 22 (Rubio 5), Golden State 33 (Curry 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 19, Golden State 19. Technicals_Dieng, McGee. A_19,596 (19,596).

