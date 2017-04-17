Sports Listen

Titans release cornerback Jason McCourty after 8 seasons

By master
April 17, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have released cornerback Jason McCourty after eight seasons with the franchise, and a few days after the veteran shared the news himself on social media.

The Titans announced the move Monday, the first day of the team’s offseason program.

General manager Jon Robinson said in a statement he respects McCourty and what he has done for the franchise in his eight seasons as a true professional. Robinson says they talked about having him return for the final season of his contract but could not agree on the right solution.

McCourty was due $7 million for the final season of his contract. The three-time captain started 90 games and had 13 interceptions in his tenure as a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers in 2009.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

