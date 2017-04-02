Sports Listen

Tomac rides to fifth straight 450SX victory

By master
April 2, 2017
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eli Tomac rode to his fifth straight 450SX victory, and his eighth win of the season, finishing the Monster Energy AMA Supercross race at The Dome at America’s Center 6.7 seconds ahead of Ryan Dungey on Saturday night.

Tomac, the Kawasaki star from Cortez, Colorado, closed to four points behind Dungey in series standings with four races remaining. Dungey’s Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Marvin Musquin finished third, and is 49 points behind Dungey in the standings.

In the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, Jordan Smith capitalized on an early mistake by championship leader Joey Savatgy to get his second straight win by just 0.4 seconds. Zach Osborne finished third. Smith pulled to six points behind Savatgy in the series standings, with Osborne in third another six points back.

