Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Top cop completes marathon…

Top cop completes marathon for 1st time since 2013 bombings

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 4:23 pm < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s top cop has completed his first marathon since the 2013 bombings.

Police Commissioner William Evans returned to the storied marathon for the first time as a runner Monday. He crossed the finish line with a time of about 3 hours and 50 minutes.

It was Evan’s 19th time completing the race and his 52nd overall marathon.

Evans has been the city’s police commissioner since 2014.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

He had just completed the Boston Marathon in 2013 when two pressure cooker bombs detonated near the finish line, killing three people and injuring hundreds more. Evans played critical roles in the initial response, investigation and ensuing manhunt for the bombers.

Evan said Monday he was running in part to show people the race was “back to normal.”

Topics:
All News Government News Lifestyle News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Top cop completes marathon…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.