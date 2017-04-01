Sports Listen

Tottenham raises pressure on Chelsea with 2-0 win at Burnley

By master
April 1, 2017
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Tottenham cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the English Premier League from 10 to seven points by beating Burnley 2-0 on Saturday.

Chelsea lost at home to Crystal Palace 2-1.

Spurs were 13 points behind before kickoff against Southampton two weeks ago, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side won’t have given up its title hopes yet.

After Harry Winks was taken off on a stretcher with a worrying injury at halftime, Eric Dier and substitute Heung-Min Son scored in the space of 11 minutes in a one-sided match.

Spurs were unbeaten in their previous six top-flight meetings without Harry Kane, but this was the first time summer signing Vincent Janssen had been entrusted with a league start in 2017.

Tottenham failed to seriously threaten going forward until the 32nd minute at Turf Moor. After Christian Eriksen waltzed beyond Ben Mee and fired at goal from a narrow angle, Tom Heaton’s save came to Alli, who fired over from eight yards.

That was as close as either side came during the first half as Spurs’ rhythm was disrupted by the loss of two central midfielders in the space of four minutes.

Victor Wanyama was the first to be forced off shortly after landing awkwardly, then Winks caught Stephen Ward as he cut inside and jarred his left leg on the turf near the Burnley dugout.

Pochettino rejigged his system for the second half by pushing Dier further forward and got his reward.

Dier displayed plenty of control with a measured finish in the 66th. Eriksen’s corner was cleared to Dier by Jeff Hendrick and the England international steadied himself to place the ball past Scott Arfield on the line at the far post.

19 agencies on chopping block only account for a small fraction of overall budget

A brief Burnley response looked likely as Michael Keane and Arfield fired attempts over.

But a second Spurs goal 11 minutes after the opener put the result beyond doubt.

Eriksen’s pass over the top released Alli and he rolled a superb pass across for Son to apply a simple finish.

Burnley dropped two spots to 15th.

