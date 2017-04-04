Sports Listen

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 11:48 pm 1 min read
EAST

Shippensburg 11, Shepherd 0

SOUTH

Boston College at Holy Cross, ppd.

Bryan 5, Georgia Gwinnett 0

Campbell 4, UNC-Wilmington 2

Carson-Newman 1, King (Tenn.) 0

Catawba 20, Barton 2

Cumberlands 10-9, Milligan 0-8

E. Kentucky 6, N. Kentucky 5

Emory & Henry 9, Maryville (Tenn.) 2

ETSU 5, Appalachian St. 4

Ferrum 10, E. Mennonite 8

Georgetown (Ky.) 13, Union (Ky.) 8

High Point 9, NC A&T 5

Kentucky Wesleyan 8-2, Bellarmine 7-5

Lee 10, Albany St. (Ga.) 1

Lindsey Wilson 3, Tenn. Wesleyan 1

Middle Tennessee 7, Tennessee 4

Mount St. Joseph 14, Transylvania 1

New Orleans 9, Tulane 5

Virginia 18, Old Dominion 5

W. Kentucky 10, Murray St. 9

Winthrop 3, Charlotte 2

MIDWEST

Aquinas at Taylor, 2, ppd.

Asbury at Cincinnati Christian, ccd.

Avila 15-16, Missouri Valley 4-3

Buena Vista 6, Nebraska Wesleyan 0

Clarke 6, Dubuque 0

Coll. of the Ozarks 6, Evangel 0

Columbia (Mo.) 7-0, Park 5-7, 1st game 10 innings

Cornerstone 9, Bethel (Ind.) 6

Drury 10, SW Baptist 8

Goshen 9, Siena Heights 3

Graceland at Doane, 2, ccd.

Grand View at Central Methodist, 2, ccd.

Hastings 5-6, Doane 0-3

Judson at Indiana South Bend, 2, ppd.

Marian (Ind.) 8, Grace (Ind.) 2

Mid-America Christian at Friends, ppd.

Olivet Nazarene 2, St. Xavier 0

Pittsburg St. 4, Northeastern St. 3

Point Park at Shawnee St., 2, ccd.

Purdue Northwest 3, St. Ambrose 0

Randolph-Macon 12, Christopher Newport 9

St. Francis (Ill.) 8, Roosevelt 0

St. Joseph’s (Ind.) 7, Oakland City 0

St. Mary (Kan.) at Missouri Valley, ccd.

Trinity International 8, Trinity Christian 4

William Woods 3, Morthland 1

SOUTHWEST

Jarvis Christian 11, LSU Shreveport 3

Our Lady of the Lake 17, SW Assemblies 3

Rice 9, Houston 0

Rogers St. 11, S. Nazarene 3

Texas A&M-CC 5, UTSA 2

Texas St. 10, Prairie View A&M 1

FAR WEST

Texas Tech 15, New Mexico St. 4

