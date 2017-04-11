Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Alfred St. 5, Penn College 1
Bloomsburg 15, Clarion 1
California (Pa.) 6, West Liberty 0
George Washington 3, UMBC 2
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Lock Haven 13, Seton Hill 3
Malone 8, Salem International 5
St. Bonaventure 5, Niagara 1
Wagner 9, St. Peter’s 2
Bryan at Georgetown (Ky.), ppd.
Chowan 7, Barton 6
March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion
Cumberland (Tenn.) 13, Martin Methodist 5
Marshall 4, Morehead St. 3
Heidelberg 4, Baldwin Wallace 0
Milwaukee Engineering 14, Maranatha Baptist 0
Minot St. 7, Northern St. 3
Presentation at Dordt, ccd.
St. Francis (Ind.) 5, Bethel (Ind.) 3
Taylor 13, Goshen 2
Wartburg 17, Simpson (Iowa) 1
Incarnate Word at UTSA, ppd rain
Southwestern, Texas, at Mary Hardin-Baylor, ccd., rain