Sports News

Tuesday's College Baseball Scores

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press April 11, 2017
EAST

Alfred St. 5, Penn College 1

Bloomsburg 15, Clarion 1

California (Pa.) 6, West Liberty 0

George Washington 3, UMBC 2

Lock Haven 13, Seton Hill 3

Malone 8, Salem International 5

St. Bonaventure 5, Niagara 1

Wagner 9, St. Peter’s 2

SOUTH

Bryan at Georgetown (Ky.), ppd.

Chowan 7, Barton 6

Cumberland (Tenn.) 13, Martin Methodist 5

Marshall 4, Morehead St. 3

MIDWEST

Heidelberg 4, Baldwin Wallace 0

Milwaukee Engineering 14, Maranatha Baptist 0

Minot St. 7, Northern St. 3

Presentation at Dordt, ccd.

St. Francis (Ind.) 5, Bethel (Ind.) 3

Taylor 13, Goshen 2

Wartburg 17, Simpson (Iowa) 1

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word at UTSA, ppd rain

Southwestern, Texas, at Mary Hardin-Baylor, ccd., rain

The Associated Press

