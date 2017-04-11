Sports Listen

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 11:31 pm 1 min read
EAST

Alfred St. 5, Penn College 1

Bloomsburg 15, Clarion 1

California (Pa.) 6, West Liberty 0

Castleton 15, Norwich 0

Fairfield 17, Hofstra 11

George Washington 3, UMBC 2

Lock Haven 13, Seton Hill 3

Malone 8, Salem International 5

NJ City 19, FDU-Florham 15

St. Bonaventure 5, Niagara 1

Wagner 9, St. Peter’s 2

SOUTH

Berea at Centre, ppd.

Boston College 8, Harvard 5

Bryan at Georgetown (Ky.), ppd.

Carson-Newman 16, Shorter 2

Chowan 7, Barton 6

Clemson 6, Charleston Southern 5, 11 innings

Cumberlands 4, Alice Lloyd 2

Cumberland (Tenn.) 13, Martin Methodist 5

E. Mennonite 12, S. Virginia 8

ETSU 10, Tennessee 2

Florida 10, Florida St. 7

Georgia 5, Georgia Tech 1

Guilford 7, Roanoke 2

High Point 5, Elon 3

King (Tenn.) 7, Charleston (WV) 5

Louisville 13, Purdue 2

Lynchburg 16, Hampden-Sydney 7

Marshall 4, Morehead St. 3

Middle Tennessee 10, Belmont 4

NC A&T 12, Charlotte 6

NC State 10, UNC-Greensboro 1

North Carolina 20, South Carolina 5

Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 1

Union (Ky.) at Campbellsville, ccd.

Shenandoah 17, Bridgewater (Va.) 6

Spring Hill 11, West Florida 5

Tenn. Wesleyan 18, Faulkner 12

Virginia 9, VCU 4

Virginia Tech 17, Radford 6

Wake Forest 19, Coastal Carolina 9

Winston-Salem 12, Glenville St. 1

MIDWEST

Clarke 12, Dubuque 4

Heidelberg 4, Baldwin Wallace 0

Milwaukee Engineering 14, Maranatha Baptist 0

Minot St. 7, Northern St. 3

Mount Mercy 11, Cornell (Iowa) 10

Peru St. 1-5, Central Methodist 0-7

Presentation at Dordt, ccd.

St. Francis (Ind.) 5, Bethel (Ind.) 3

Taylor 13, Goshen 2

Waldorf 8-6, Grand View 0-9

Wartburg 17, Simpson (Iowa) 1

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word at UTSA, ppd rain

Southwestern, Texas, at Mary Hardin-Baylor, ccd., rain

Texas Tech 12, New Mexico 4

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 19, Sul Ross St. 9

Texas 9, Texas St. 2

