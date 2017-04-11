Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Alfred St. 5, Penn College 1
Bloomsburg 15, Clarion 1
California (Pa.) 6, West Liberty 0
Castleton 15, Norwich 0
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Fairfield 17, Hofstra 11
George Washington 3, UMBC 2
Lock Haven 13, Seton Hill 3
Malone 8, Salem International 5
NJ City 19, FDU-Florham 15
St. Bonaventure 5, Niagara 1
‘The fear is real’ Congress could enact Trump-level budget cuts
Wagner 9, St. Peter’s 2
Berea at Centre, ppd.
Boston College 8, Harvard 5
Bryan at Georgetown (Ky.), ppd.
Carson-Newman 16, Shorter 2
Chowan 7, Barton 6
Clemson 6, Charleston Southern 5, 11 innings
Cumberlands 4, Alice Lloyd 2
Cumberland (Tenn.) 13, Martin Methodist 5
E. Mennonite 12, S. Virginia 8
ETSU 10, Tennessee 2
Florida 10, Florida St. 7
Georgia 5, Georgia Tech 1
Guilford 7, Roanoke 2
High Point 5, Elon 3
King (Tenn.) 7, Charleston (WV) 5
Louisville 13, Purdue 2
Lynchburg 16, Hampden-Sydney 7
Marshall 4, Morehead St. 3
Middle Tennessee 10, Belmont 4
NC A&T 12, Charlotte 6
NC State 10, UNC-Greensboro 1
North Carolina 20, South Carolina 5
Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 1
Union (Ky.) at Campbellsville, ccd.
Shenandoah 17, Bridgewater (Va.) 6
Spring Hill 11, West Florida 5
Tenn. Wesleyan 18, Faulkner 12
Virginia 9, VCU 4
Virginia Tech 17, Radford 6
Wake Forest 19, Coastal Carolina 9
Winston-Salem 12, Glenville St. 1
Clarke 12, Dubuque 4
Heidelberg 4, Baldwin Wallace 0
Middle Tennessee 10, Belmont 4
Milwaukee Engineering 14, Maranatha Baptist 0
Minot St. 7, Northern St. 3
Mount Mercy 11, Cornell (Iowa) 10
Peru St. 1-5, Central Methodist 0-7
Presentation at Dordt, ccd.
St. Francis (Ind.) 5, Bethel (Ind.) 3
Taylor 13, Goshen 2
Waldorf 8-6, Grand View 0-9
Wartburg 17, Simpson (Iowa) 1
Incarnate Word at UTSA, ppd rain
Southwestern, Texas, at Mary Hardin-Baylor, ccd., rain
Texas Tech 12, New Mexico 4
New Mexico St. 19, Sul Ross St. 9
Texas 9, Texas St. 2