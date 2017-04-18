Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Adelphi 5, Pace 1
American International 4, Saint Rose 2
Arcadia 8, Misericordia 3
Army 13, Albany (NY) 10
Bentley 7, Stonehill 5
Bethany (W.Va.) 4, Waynesburg 3
Bloomfield 5, Dominican (NY) 4
Brown 8, Mass.-Lowell 7
Bryant 7, Qunnipiac 6, 10 innings
Chestnut Hill 7-4, Concordia (N.Y.) 4-2
Dartmouth 8, Boston College 3
Delaware St. 8, Fairleigh Dickinson 7
Felician 3, Philadelphia 0
George Washington 20, Coppin St. 7
Haverford 6, Muhlenberg 5
Johns Hopkins 10, Franklin & Marshall 1
La Roche 6, Washington & Jefferson 3
Lehigh 7, Iona 5
Maine 11, Thomas (Maine) 3
Medaille 17, D’Youville 5
Merrimack 3, Assumption 0
New Paltz 3-1, Plattsburgh 1-0
Nyack 9, Caldwell 4
Ohio Valley 9, West Virginia St. 5
Oswego 8, Clarkson 4
Penn College 7, Gallaudet 0
Pitt.-Bradford 11, Hilbert 6
S. Connecticut St. 6, New Haven 4
Salem International 3, W.Va. Wesleyan
Seton Hall 9, Rutgers 6
Shippensburg 6, Indiana (Pa.) 0
Siena 5, CCSU 4
Slippery Rock 5, Bloomsburg 4
Springfield 3, Emerson 1
St. Anselm 6, St. Michael’s 6-4
St. Bonaventure 5-7, Bucknell 4-4
St. John’s 13, NYIT 8
Thomas More 9, Grove City 0
Utica 8, Oneonta 4
WPI 12, MIT 4
Austin Peay at Lipscomb, ccd.
Bryan 11, Cumberland (Tenn.) 9
Charlotte 6, Wake Forest 1
Freed-Hardeman at Bethel (Tenn.), ccd.
Hiwassee at Martin Methodist, ccd.
Milligan at Cumberlands, 2, ccd.
Point (Ga.) 7, Thomas (Ga.) 4
Tennessee Tech 10, Alabama A&M 4
UNC Pembroke 6, Barton 4
West Georgia 3, Emmanuel (Ga.) 1
William Carey at LSU Alexandria, 2, ppd.
William & Mary 11, Richmond 10
Aquinas 8, Hope 6
Avila 4, William Penn 2
Bethel (Ind.) at Indiana Tech, ccd.
Cedarville 12, Urbana 10
Central (Iowa) 7, Neb.-Wesleyan 6
Clarke 17, Central Methodist 4
Culver-Stockton 4-8, Evangel 3-15
E. Illinois 10, Butler 8
Ill.-Springfield 6, Truman 2
Indiana St. 17, N. Illinois 8
Lewis 16, Quincy 5
MidAm Nazarene 8, Graceland 2
Missouri Baptist 12, Campbellsville 8
Missouri Western 5, NW Missouri St. 1
Mount Mercy 2-5, Missouri Valley 0-1
Northwestern 6, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 14, E. Michigan 11
Oakland City 9, Midway 5
Olivet Nazarene 10, St. Ambrose 2
Park 5-8, Saint Mary (Kan.) 1-6
Peru St. 14-9, Benedictine (Kan.) 12-10
Purdue Northwest 5, St. Xavier 4
Sterling 13, Central Christian 7
Trinity Christian 8, Roosevelt 1
Trinity International 1, St. Francis (Ill.) 0
Wis.-Whitewater 21, Milwaukee Engineering 4
Cent. Oklahoma 13, Northeastern St. 5
Coll. of the Ozarks 13, Williams Baptist 4
Harding 7, Ouachita Baptist 6, 10 innings
St. Edward’s 5, Houston-Victoria 0