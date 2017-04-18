Sports Listen

Tuesday's College Baseball Scores

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 8:59 pm 2 min read
EAST

Adelphi 5, Pace 1

American International 4, Saint Rose 2

Arcadia 8, Misericordia 3

Army 13, Albany (NY) 10

Bentley 7, Stonehill 5

Bethany (W.Va.) 4, Waynesburg 3

Bloomfield 5, Dominican (NY) 4

Brown 8, Mass.-Lowell 7

Bryant 7, Qunnipiac 6, 10 innings

Chestnut Hill 7-4, Concordia (N.Y.) 4-2

Dartmouth 8, Boston College 3

Delaware St. 8, Fairleigh Dickinson 7

Felician 3, Philadelphia 0

George Washington 20, Coppin St. 7

Haverford 6, Muhlenberg 5

Johns Hopkins 10, Franklin & Marshall 1

La Roche 6, Washington & Jefferson 3

Lehigh 7, Iona 5

Maine 11, Thomas (Maine) 3

Medaille 17, D’Youville 5

Merrimack 3, Assumption 0

New Paltz 3-1, Plattsburgh 1-0

Nyack 9, Caldwell 4

Ohio Valley 9, West Virginia St. 5

Oswego 8, Clarkson 4

Penn College 7, Gallaudet 0

Pitt.-Bradford 11, Hilbert 6

S. Connecticut St. 6, New Haven 4

Salem International 3, W.Va. Wesleyan

Seton Hall 9, Rutgers 6

Shippensburg 6, Indiana (Pa.) 0

Siena 5, CCSU 4

Slippery Rock 5, Bloomsburg 4

Springfield 3, Emerson 1

St. Anselm 6, St. Michael’s 6-4

St. Bonaventure 5-7, Bucknell 4-4

St. John’s 13, NYIT 8

Thomas More 9, Grove City 0

Utica 8, Oneonta 4

WPI 12, MIT 4

SOUTH

Austin Peay at Lipscomb, ccd.

Bryan 11, Cumberland (Tenn.) 9

Charlotte 6, Wake Forest 1

Freed-Hardeman at Bethel (Tenn.), ccd.

Hiwassee at Martin Methodist, ccd.

Milligan at Cumberlands, 2, ccd.

Point (Ga.) 7, Thomas (Ga.) 4

Tennessee Tech 10, Alabama A&M 4

UNC Pembroke 6, Barton 4

West Georgia 3, Emmanuel (Ga.) 1

William Carey at LSU Alexandria, 2, ppd.

William & Mary 11, Richmond 10

MIDWEST

Aquinas 8, Hope 6

Avila 4, William Penn 2

Bethel (Ind.) at Indiana Tech, ccd.

Cedarville 12, Urbana 10

Central (Iowa) 7, Neb.-Wesleyan 6

Clarke 17, Central Methodist 4

Culver-Stockton 4-8, Evangel 3-15

E. Illinois 10, Butler 8

Ill.-Springfield 6, Truman 2

Indiana St. 17, N. Illinois 8

Lewis 16, Quincy 5

MidAm Nazarene 8, Graceland 2

Missouri Baptist 12, Campbellsville 8

Missouri Western 5, NW Missouri St. 1

Mount Mercy 2-5, Missouri Valley 0-1

Northwestern 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 14, E. Michigan 11

Oakland City 9, Midway 5

Olivet Nazarene 10, St. Ambrose 2

Park 5-8, Saint Mary (Kan.) 1-6

Peru St. 14-9, Benedictine (Kan.) 12-10

Purdue Northwest 5, St. Xavier 4

Sterling 13, Central Christian 7

Trinity Christian 8, Roosevelt 1

Trinity International 1, St. Francis (Ill.) 0

Wis.-Whitewater 21, Milwaukee Engineering 4

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Oklahoma 13, Northeastern St. 5

Coll. of the Ozarks 13, Williams Baptist 4

Harding 7, Ouachita Baptist 6, 10 innings

St. Edward’s 5, Houston-Victoria 0

