Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended L.A. Dodgers RHP Edward Perez (Dodgers-DSL) 72 games and Houston SS Jonathan Arauz (Quad Cities-MWL), Boston SS Jeremy Rivera (Salem-Carolina), San Francisco Cs Cody Brickhouse (Giants-AZL) and Ty Ross (San Jose-Cal), Washington 2B Emmanuel Burriss (Syracuse-IL), L.A. Angels SS Keith Grieshaber (Orem-Pioneer) and Cincinnati RHP Ian Kahaloa (Billings-Pioneer) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed a two-year player development contract extension with Salt Lake (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Transferred LHP Drew Smyly to the 60-day DL. Claimed RHP Evan Marshall off waivers from Arizona.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Rex Brothers on a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mark Montgomery on a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Barrett on a minor league contract.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHPs Richard Suniga and Bryce Beeler.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed 1B Chase McDonald, C Joe Jackson and RHP Myles Smith.
LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHP Carlos Contreras.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHPs Kris Regas and Zac Person and INF Christian Ibarra.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Levi Scott.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed OFs Richard Prigatano and Brennan Salgado, INF Leo Vargas and RHPs Jesse Pratt, Mike Devine, Alex Boshers, Seth Harvey and Austin Boyle.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INFs Nate Freiman and Giovanny Alfonzo.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OFs Mike Montville and OF Jeff Roy.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Archie Goodwin to a multi-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded DT Timmy Jernigan and the 99th pick in the 2017 draft to Philadelphia for the 77th pick in the 2017 draft.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released QB Tony Romo, who announced his retirement.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Zach Nastasiuk from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned F Jujhar Khaira to Bakersfield (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Binghamton D Charles-David Beaudoin three games.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed D Danny Fick to a professional tryout agreement.
ECHL — Suspended Allen F Derek Mathers three games.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Connor Haynes account executive-tickets and memberships.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned F Anatole Abang to SJK Seinajoki (Veikkausliiga-Finland).
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned M Eric Ayuk to Jonkopings Sodra (Allsvenskan-Sweden) for the remainder of the season.
ILLINOIS STATE — Named Kristen Gillespie women’s basketball coach.
KENTUCKY — Freshman G Malik Monk will enter the NBA draft.
MARYLAND — Granted releases to women’s basketball freshman G Destiny Slocum, sophomore F Kiah Gillespie and freshman C Jenna Staiti.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Junior Gs Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray will enter the WNBA draft.
STANFORD — Named Taylor Formico volunteer assistant women’s volleyball coach.
WASHINGTON — Named Dave Rice men’s assistant basketball coach.