Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended L.A. Dodgers RHP Edward Perez (Dodgers-DSL) 72 games and Houston SS Jonathan Arauz (Quad Cities-MWL), Boston SS Jeremy Rivera (Salem-Carolina), San Francisco Cs Cody Brickhouse (Giants-AZL) and Ty Ross (San Jose-Cal), Washington 2B Emmanuel Burriss (Syracuse-IL), L.A. Angels SS Keith Grieshaber (Orem-Pioneer) and Cincinnati RHP Ian Kahaloa (Billings-Pioneer) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed a two-year player development contract extension with Salt Lake (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Transferred LHP Drew Smyly to the 60-day DL. Claimed RHP Evan Marshall off waivers from Arizona.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Rex Brothers on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mark Montgomery on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Barrett on a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHPs Richard Suniga and Bryce Beeler.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed 1B Chase McDonald, C Joe Jackson and RHP Myles Smith.

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHP Carlos Contreras.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHPs Kris Regas and Zac Person and INF Christian Ibarra.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Levi Scott.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed OFs Richard Prigatano and Brennan Salgado, INF Leo Vargas and RHPs Jesse Pratt, Mike Devine, Alex Boshers, Seth Harvey and Austin Boyle.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INFs Nate Freiman and Giovanny Alfonzo.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OFs Mike Montville and OF Jeff Roy.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Archie Goodwin to a multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded DT Timmy Jernigan and the 99th pick in the 2017 draft to Philadelphia for the 77th pick in the 2017 draft.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released QB Tony Romo, who announced his retirement.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Zach Nastasiuk from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned F Jujhar Khaira to Bakersfield (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Binghamton D Charles-David Beaudoin three games.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed D Danny Fick to a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen F Derek Mathers three games.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Connor Haynes account executive-tickets and memberships.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned F Anatole Abang to SJK Seinajoki (Veikkausliiga-Finland).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned M Eric Ayuk to Jonkopings Sodra (Allsvenskan-Sweden) for the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS STATE — Named Kristen Gillespie women’s basketball coach.

KENTUCKY — Freshman G Malik Monk will enter the NBA draft.

MARYLAND — Granted releases to women’s basketball freshman G Destiny Slocum, sophomore F Kiah Gillespie and freshman C Jenna Staiti.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Junior Gs Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray will enter the WNBA draft.

STANFORD — Named Taylor Formico volunteer assistant women’s volleyball coach.

WASHINGTON — Named Dave Rice men’s assistant basketball coach.