Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's Sports Transactions

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 10:33 pm 4 min read
Share
BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended L.A. Dodgers RHP Edward Perez (Dodgers-DSL) 72 games and Houston SS Jonathan Arauz (Quad Cities-MWL), Boston SS Jeremy Rivera (Salem-Carolina), San Francisco Cs Cody Brickhouse (Giants-AZL) and Ty Ross (San Jose-Cal), Washington 2B Emmanuel Burriss (Syracuse-IL), L.A. Angels SS Keith Grieshaber (Orem-Pioneer) and Cincinnati RHP Ian Kahaloa (Billings-Pioneer) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Traded C Tyler Heineman to Milwaukee for a player to be named. Sent RHP Collin McHugh to Fresno (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed a two-year player development contract extension with Salt Lake (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Transferred LHP Drew Smyly to the 60-day DL. Claimed RHP Evan Marshall off waivers from Arizona.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Rex Brothers on a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Junior Guerra on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Brent Suter from Colorado Springs (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mark Montgomery on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Barrett on a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHPs Richard Suniga and Bryce Beeler.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed 1B Chase McDonald, C Joe Jackson and RHP Myles Smith.

Why TSP returns might be lower in the future

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHP Carlos Contreras.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHPs Kris Regas and Zac Person and INF Christian Ibarra.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Levi Scott.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed OFs Richard Prigatano and Brennan Salgado, INF Leo Vargas and RHPs Jesse Pratt, Mike Devine, Alex Boshers, Seth Harvey and Austin Boyle.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INFs Nate Freiman and Giovanny Alfonzo.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OFs Mike Montville and OF Jeff Roy.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Mitchell Ho.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed UT Parker Norris to a contract extension. Signed RHP Adam Quintana.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed C Ben Moore.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Kyle Reese.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Archie Goodwin to a multiyear contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned G Sheldon McClellan to Rio Grande Valley (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded DT Timmy Jernigan and the 99th pick in the 2017 draft to Philadelphia for the 77th pick in the 2017 draft.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released QB Tony Romo, who announced his retirement.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Zach Nastasiuk from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned F Jujhar Khaira to Bakersfield (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Luke Gazdic and Ben Thomson from Albany (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Connor Ingram to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Binghamton D Charles-David Beaudoin three games.

IOWA WILD — Returned D Nolan Zajac to Toledo (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned F Stephen Perfetto to Alaska (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed D Danny Fick to a professional tryout agreement.

TEXAS STARS — Returned F Will Merchant to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen F Derek Mathers three games.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned D Kevin Lough to Binghamton (AHL).

ALASKA ACES — Released D Matthew Geurts. Added G Jeff Barney as emergency backup.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Kent Patterson.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released G Dalton Izyk as emergency backup.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released D Frank Misuraca. Claimed D Tyler Elbrecht off waivers from Manchester.

ELMIRA JACKALS — Released F Anthony Stefano.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Trevor Cheek to Tucson (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed G Danny Battochio.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned F Steven McParland to Binghamton (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Connor Haynes account executive-tickets and memberships.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned F Anatole Abang to SJK Seinajoki (Veikkausliiga-Finland).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned M Eric Ayuk to Jonkopings Sodra (Allsvenskan-Sweden) for the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS STATE — Named Kristen Gillespie women’s basketball coach.

KENTUCKY — Freshman G Malik Monk will enter the NBA draft.

MARYLAND — Granted releases to women’s basketball freshman G Destiny Slocum, sophomore F Kiah Gillespie and freshman C Jenna Staiti.

RUTGERS — Dismissed sophomore QB Tylin Oden from the football program for violation of team rules.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Junior Gs Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray will enter the WNBA draft.

STANFORD — Named Taylor Formico volunteer assistant women’s volleyball coach.

WASHINGTON — Named Dave Rice men’s assistant basketball coach.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Timber City exhibit at the National Building Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.