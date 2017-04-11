Sports Listen

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2017
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Deven Marrero to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated SS Xander Bogaerts from the bereavement list and LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed SS Jean Segura on the 10-day DL. Selected INF Mike Freeman from Tacoma (PCL). Designated LHP Paul Fry for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed INF Ty Kelly off waivers from the N.Y. Mets. Transferred RHP Glenn Sparkman to the 60-day DL. Activated RHP Roberto Osuna from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Motte on a minor league contract. Placed OF Matt Kemp on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, April 8. Recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Jairo Diaz to Lancaster (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Odrisamer Despaigne to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Michael Blazek outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Juan Lagares to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Buster Posey on the seven-day DL. Purchased the contract of C Tim Federowicz from Sacramento (PCL). Designated RHP Clayton Blackburn for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Nathan on a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Shawn Zarraga. Released INF Gerardo Avila.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF Matt Kianka.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Kamakani Usui.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Seth Rosin. Traded OF Alonzo Harris to York for a player to be named.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Charley Thurber.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed INF Matt Chavez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed 1B Shawn Pleffner and C Conor Sullivan. Released INF Stefan Sabol.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Ricky Oropesa.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Chris Murphy.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Malik Rose to general manager of Erie (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Makinton Dorleant.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded DE Chris Smith to Cincinnati for a conditional 2018 draft pick. Released LB Dan Skuta.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Myles Carr and WR Quinshad Davis.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY — Named Jeff Blashill coach of the 2017 U.S. Men’s IIHF National Team.

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Magnus Hellberg and F Taylor Beck to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Chandler Stephenson to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Jose F Zack Stortini two games and Grand Rapids D Dan Renouf one game.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed LWs Evan Campbell and Evan Polei to amateur tryout agreements.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Jeff Kubiak on an amateur tryout agreement.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Tyler Moy to an amateur tryout agreement.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned Fs Matt Leitner and Tony Turgeon and D Colton Saucerman to Manchester (AHL). Recalled F Rihards Bukarts from Manchester.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Matt Leitner, D Colton Saucerman and D Tony Turgeon were returned to the team by Springfield (AHL). Announced LW Rihards Bukarts was recalled by Springfield.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Orlando City M Matias Perez Garcia one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct during an April 9 match against New York.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Named Chris Walker men’s assistant basketball coach and Keith Brown director of men’s basketball operations.

LOUISVILLE — Announced junior men’s basketball C Matz Stockman will transfer to Minnesota.

NEW MEXICO — Named Paul Weir men’s basketball coach.

WASHINGTON — Signed football coach Chris Petersen to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

All News Sports News
