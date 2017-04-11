Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Deven Marrero to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated SS Xander Bogaerts from the bereavement list and LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day DL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed SS Jean Segura on the 10-day DL. Selected INF Mike Freeman from Tacoma (PCL). Designated LHP Paul Fry for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed INF Ty Kelly off waivers from the N.Y. Mets. Transferred RHP Glenn Sparkman to the 60-day DL. Activated RHP Roberto Osuna from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo (IL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Motte on a minor league contract. Placed OF Matt Kemp on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, April 8. Recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Jairo Diaz to Lancaster (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Odrisamer Despaigne to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Michael Blazek outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Juan Lagares to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Buster Posey on the seven-day DL. Purchased the contract of C Tim Federowicz from Sacramento (PCL). Designated RHP Clayton Blackburn for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Nathan on a minor league contract.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Shawn Zarraga. Released INF Gerardo Avila.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF Matt Kianka.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Kamakani Usui.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Seth Rosin. Traded OF Alonzo Harris to York for a player to be named.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Charley Thurber.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed INF Matt Chavez.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed 1B Shawn Pleffner and C Conor Sullivan. Released INF Stefan Sabol.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Ricky Oropesa.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Chris Murphy.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Malik Rose to general manager of Erie (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Makinton Dorleant.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded DE Chris Smith to Cincinnati for a conditional 2018 draft pick. Released LB Dan Skuta.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Myles Carr and WR Quinshad Davis.
USA HOCKEY — Named Jeff Blashill coach of the 2017 U.S. Men’s IIHF National Team.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Magnus Hellberg and F Taylor Beck to Hartford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Chandler Stephenson to Hershey (AHL).
AHL — Suspended San Jose F Zack Stortini two games and Grand Rapids D Dan Renouf one game.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed LWs Evan Campbell and Evan Polei to amateur tryout agreements.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Jeff Kubiak on an amateur tryout agreement.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Tyler Moy to an amateur tryout agreement.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned Fs Matt Leitner and Tony Turgeon and D Colton Saucerman to Manchester (AHL). Recalled F Rihards Bukarts from Manchester.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced F Matt Leitner, D Colton Saucerman and D Tony Turgeon were returned to the team by Springfield (AHL). Announced LW Rihards Bukarts was recalled by Springfield.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended Orlando City M Matias Perez Garcia one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct during an April 9 match against New York.
CALIFORNIA — Named Chris Walker men’s assistant basketball coach and Keith Brown director of men’s basketball operations.
LOUISVILLE — Announced junior men’s basketball C Matz Stockman will transfer to Minnesota.
NEW MEXICO — Named Paul Weir men’s basketball coach.
WASHINGTON — Signed football coach Chris Petersen to a contract extension through the 2023 season.