Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Twins as expected place…

Twins as expected place LHP Glen Perkins on 60-day DL

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 2:53 pm < a min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed left-hander Glen Perkins on the 60-day disabled list with a left posterior shoulder strain, a byproduct of his recovery from surgery last season to repair a torn labrum.

Moving Perkins to the long-term disabled list on Sunday was necessary so the Twins could add backup catcher Chris Gimenez to the 40-man roster.

In finalizing their 25-man roster for opening day, the Twins also optioned first baseman/designated hitter Kennys Vargas to Triple-A Rochester. Vargas was limited during spring training by the World Baseball Classic and then an injury to his left foot. Backup outfielder Robbie Grossman will begin the year as the primary designated hitter.

Perkins, a three-time All-Star closer, joins pitcher Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Twins as expected place…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.