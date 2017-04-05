Sports Listen

UEFA President Ceferin criticizes Europe’s top leagues

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
April 5, 2017
HELSINKI (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin accused Europe’s top leagues of attempting to “blackmail” the governing body on Wednesday.

The European Professional Football Leagues, which represents leagues from 25 countries, has been critical of UEFA since being left out of key talks on changing Champions League entries and prize money distribution.

A deal between the EPFL and UEFA to avoid schedule clashes expired last month, and the EPFL said its leagues would now be free to organize games at the same time as Champions League or Europa League matches.

“We will never give in to the blackmail of those who think they can manipulate small leagues or impose their will on the associations because they think they are all powerful on account of the astronomical revenues they generate,” Ceferin said at the UEFA Congress.

Ceferin also said UEFA was considering action on sexual abuse in youth soccer after numerous accusations in Britain over recent months.

“We cannot shut our eyes,” Ceferin said. “The solutions we are exploring include a charter, the establishment of records, training and education for players and coaches, legal aid for victims and lobbying the European institutions regarding statutes of limitation.”

The UEFA Congress unanimously approved a package of reforms proposed by Ceferin requiring the organization’s top officials to also hold positions in their own countries’ national association. There will also be a limit of three four-year terms at UEFA. The measures aim to make sure officials aren’t “out of touch with reality,” Ceferin said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the congress and said Ceferin’s election last year had ended years of feuding between the governing bodies.

“This stupid rivalry between UEFA and FIFA does not exist anymore and does not have to exist,” Infantino said before hugging Ceferin.

