UFC Prez White: McGregor-Mayweather fight on the horizon

By DAN GELSTON
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 2:29 am 1 min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — UFC President Dana White said he was confident a proposed bout between Conor McGregor and boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. is on the horizon.

“I see this fight happening,” White said after UFC 210.

White said he will meet with McGregor, UFC’s biggest box office attraction, in New York soon after the fighter’s girlfriend gives birth to their first child in May.

Once a longshot, the boxing match has inched closer to reality.

White cautioned the fight was not close to a done deal. But White said he’s had talks with Mayweather’s team, though there’s plenty of negotiating still on the table — including the share of the purse.

“The longer it takes for us to come to an agreement, the longer it takes to negotiate with the Mayweather team,” White said. “Is Conor McGregor not a massive star? Floyd doesn’t make this kind of money without Conor.”

Mayweather, one of the great pound-for-pound fighters who retired at 49-0 in 2015, has said he’d want the fight to be at either 147 or 150 pounds and be part of a Showtime pay-per-view package. When asked if a deal could be struck, Mayweather said earlier this year, “absolutely.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. He has no scheduled UFC fights ahead and his next bout could see him lacing up the boxing gloves.

“I can’t deny him this fight,” White said.

