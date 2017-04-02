Sports Listen

UK boat race likely to go ahead despite WWII bomb discovery

April 2, 2017
LONDON (AP) — Police say that the annual Oxford-Cambridge boat race is likely to proceed as planned despite the discovery of an exploded World War II era bomb near the start on the River Thames.

The bomb was discovered by a member of the public near Putney Bridge, just meters (yards) from the starting line of the famous race that pits rowers from Cambridge University against those of Oxford University.

Police say the ordinance was found submerged on the Chelsea shoreline Saturday. The marine policing unit is investigating.

Thousands are expected to watch the famous race, which begins at 5:35 p.m. (1635 GMT).

London was heavily bombed in the war, particularly during the Blitz years in 1940 and 1941 that concentrated on civilian and industrial targets. Unexploded devices are still occasionally uncovered.

