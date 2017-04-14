Umpire Dale Scott sustains concussion on Trumbo foul tip

TORONTO (AP) — Plate umpire Dale Scott sustained a concussion when he was hit in the mask by a foul tip during a game between Baltimore and Toronto on Friday night.

Scott left the field on a spinal board in the eighth inning after being struck by a foul from Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The Blue Jays relayed information from Major League Baseball that Scott would miss the rest of the series.

Scott recoiled after the ball struck the bottom of his mask, staggering backward before going down on one knee. After being examined by Blue Jays trainer George Poulis, the veteran crew chief lay down on his back on the turf behind home plate and received further attention from paramedics and Toronto’s team physician.

Once his neck was immobilized, Scott was lifted onto a cart and driven off the field, exiting through a gate in the left field corner.

The game resumed with second base umpire Brian Knight working behind home plate.