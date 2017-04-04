Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Union chief: Trump must…

Union chief: Trump must choose between Wall Street, workers

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 4:40 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key labor leader says he fears “the Wall Street wing of the White House” might be hijacking President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to protect American workers.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka says Trump can’t claim to be a champion of U.S. workers when he is rolling back regulations on workplace safety. He is also critical of Trump’s delay of a rule that says financial advisers must act in their clients’ best interests.

Moments before Trumka spoke at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Trump spoke to leaders of building trade unions and repeated his vow to put American workers first. Trumka’s organization represents those and other unions. Trumka says he wishes the president “would talk to more workers.”

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Union chief: Trump must…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Timber City exhibit at the National Building Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.