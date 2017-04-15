United-Red Bulls, Sums

|D.C. United
|0
|0—0
|New York
|0
|2—2
First half_None.
Second half_1, New York, Muyl, 0 (Kljestan), 46th minute. 2, New York, Wright-Phillips, 4 (Martins), 62nd.
Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.
Yellow Cards_Martins, New York, 40th; Kljestan, New York, 47th; Acosta, D.C. United, 52nd; Lawrence, New York, 56th; Franklin, D.C. United, 80th.
Referee_Sorin Stoica.
___
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum (Kofi Opare, 95th), Bobby Boswell, Sean Franklin, Taylor Kemp; Luciano Acosta, Nick DeLeon (Sebastien Le Toux, 49th), Ian Harkes, Jared Jeffrey, Lloyd Sam; Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Lamar Neagle, 65th).
New York_Luis Robles; Aurelien Collin, Kemar Lawrence; Tyler Adams, Sacha Kljestan (Damien Perrinelle, 88th), Aaron Long, Felipe Martins, Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer (Derick Etienne, 70th), Sal Zizzo; Bradley Wright-Phillips (Fredrik Gulbrandsen, 80th).