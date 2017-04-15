Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » United-Red Bulls, Sums

United-Red Bulls, Sums

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 9:53 pm < a min read
Share
D.C. United 0 0—0
New York 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, Muyl, 0 (Kljestan), 46th minute. 2, New York, Wright-Phillips, 4 (Martins), 62nd.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Travis Worra; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Martins, New York, 40th; Kljestan, New York, 47th; Acosta, D.C. United, 52nd; Lawrence, New York, 56th; Franklin, D.C. United, 80th.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Referee_Sorin Stoica.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum (Kofi Opare, 95th), Bobby Boswell, Sean Franklin, Taylor Kemp; Luciano Acosta, Nick DeLeon (Sebastien Le Toux, 49th), Ian Harkes, Jared Jeffrey, Lloyd Sam; Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Lamar Neagle, 65th).

New York_Luis Robles; Aurelien Collin, Kemar Lawrence; Tyler Adams, Sacha Kljestan (Damien Perrinelle, 88th), Aaron Long, Felipe Martins, Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer (Derick Etienne, 70th), Sal Zizzo; Bradley Wright-Phillips (Fredrik Gulbrandsen, 80th).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » United-Red Bulls, Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.