Update on the latest sports

NBA

Regular season wraps up today

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA wraps up its regular season today.

The Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls would clinch the final two playoff spots with wins tonight. The Pacers are home to Atlanta while the Bulls host Brooklyn.

Twelve other games are on the NBA schedule tonight.

But not every team will be looking to go out on a winning note. Some might prefer to lose in hopes of locking up the best odds possible for landing a high draft pick.

One of them is Phoenix, which wrapped up the second-worst record in the league Tuesday at 24-58.

NBA-CAVALIERS-MOVES

Cavs waive Sanders in move before playoff roster finalized

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have waived center Larry Sanders as they finalize their playoff roster.

Sanders was signed last month after taking two years off from basketball. The Cavaliers needed a big man after Andrew Bogut broke his right leg just 52 seconds into his debut with Cleveland, but the Cavs barely used Sanders, who played in five games for the defending champions.

With their roster at 13, the Cavs are expected to sign 7-foot-3 center Edy Tavares. He’s played in 12 career games for Atlanta.

Cleveland also is re-signing swingman Dahntay Jones, who came off the bench in the 2016 postseason and helped the Cavs win the title.

The Cavs will sit LeBron James for Wednesday’s regular-season finale so he can rest a strained calf and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will likely sit as well because of a sore left knee.

Cleveland has been without center Tristan Thompson because of a sprained right thumb.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Playoffs begin tonight

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL playoffs get underway tonight, with 16 teams aiming for the Stanley Cup.

Defending champion Pittsburgh will try to become the first team since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998 to win consecutive championships. The Penguins begin their quest tonight when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Also tonight, the New York Rangers visit Montreal, Boston is in Ottawa, Minnesota hosts St. Louis and San Jose travels to Edmonton.

NHL-HITCHCOCK HIRED

AP source: Stars bring back Hitchcock as coach

DALLAS (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Ken Hitchcock is returning to coach the Dallas Stars.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hadn’t announced the hire.

Hitchcock won the Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999, coaching there for parts of seven seasons from 1995-96 through 2001-02. He has since coached the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.

The 65-year-old was fired as Blues coach in February and replaced by Mike Yeo. Even before that, St. Louis announced it was Hitchcock’s final season there and that Yeo would take over.

Hitchcock replaces Lindy Ruff, who was fired Monday after four seasons in Dallas. The Stars missed the playoffs this year after winning the Central Division last season.

NHL-ISLANDERS-WEIGHT

Weight loses interim status, becomes coach of Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Doug Weight is returning as coach of the New York Islanders next season.

Weight led the Islanders within one point of a playoff spot after taking over a last-place team on an interim basis in January. The team announced Wednesday he was named to the position on a permanent basis.

New York went 24-12-4 under Weight after he replaced the fired Jack Capuano on Jan. 17 when the Islanders were last in the Eastern Conference at 17-17-8. They responded to Weight, moving into the second wild-card spot in the closing weeks before a three-game losing streak knocked them out of the position.

The Islanders won six straight to close the season, finishing one point behind Toronto for the East’s last wild card.

Before Sunday’s season finale, Weight, who also is assistant general manager, said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to return as coach but hoped to have the situation resolved quickly.

TURKEY-2026 OLYMPICS

Turkey considering bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is considering a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) made the announcement Wednesday during a campaign rally ahead of a referendum on strengthening the powers of the president.

Although Turkey has made several attempts to host the Summer Olympics, it would be the country’s first bid for the Winter Games.

In 2013, Istanbul lost to Tokyo in the vote for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

RIO OLYMPICS-MAYOR

Former Rio mayor probed in Olympic-linked corruption scandal

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The former mayor of Rio de Janeiro, the driving force behind organizing last year’s Olympics, is being investigated for accepting at least $5 million in payments to facilitate construction projects tied to the games.

Eduardo Paes is one of dozens of top politicians implicated in a sweeping judicial corruption investigation in which construction giant Odebrecht paid bribes to help win contracts. His name appears in documents published Tuesday by Brazil’s top court, and could stand trial if the country’s attorney general decides to prosecute.

Obebrecht was involved in building many Olympic-related projects, including several arenas at the Olympic Park, a subway-line extension, and the renovation of Rio’s port area.

UEFA-SECURITY REVIEW

Security reviewed at all Champions Leagues games

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Security is being reviewed at all three of Wednesday’s Champions Leagues games, the day after Borussia Dortmund’s team bus was targeted by a bomb attack traveling to its home stadium.

The European soccer body, UEFA (yoo-AY’-fuh), said the review is being conducted by “police, security services, stadium management and the clubs involved” in Germany and Spain.

Two are being played in Germany: Dortmund’s match against Monaco rescheduled from Tuesday, and defending champion Real Madrid playing at Bayern Munich. In Spain, Atletico Madrid hosts Leicester.

UEFA said it had “no specific intelligence regarding any threat to tonight’s matches.”

Three explosions went off near the bus carrying Dortmund’s team to its scheduled game against Monaco on Tuesday. The bus had just left the team hotel in the city about 90 minutes before kickoff.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was injured by the blasts, which blew in a window at the back of the bus. The Spaniard sustained hand and arm injuries and underwent surgery on Tuesday evening.

INDY 500-ALONSO

McLaren’s Alonso to miss Monaco GP to race at Indy 500

WOKING, England (AP) — McLaren says Fernando Alonso will race for the team at the Indianapolis 500 and miss the Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren will be racing in the famous race in the United States for the first time in 38 years.

The Indy 500 and the Monaco GP both take place on May 28.

McLaren says the Monaco GP will be the only Formula One race Alonso will miss. The British-based team hasn’t announced who will replace Alonso for the race.

CYCLING-CAVENDISH ILLNESS

Cavendish diagnosed with mono, still targets Tour de France

LONDON (AP) — Mark Cavendish’s cycling team says the sprint specialist has been diagnosed with “infectious mononucleosis” and needs time away from racing.

Dimension Data says the main goal for Cavendish remains the Tour de France in July.

With 30 career Tour stage wins, the British cyclist is second on the all-time list behind Eddy Merckx of Belgium, who won 34 in the 1960s and ’70s.

In a statement on Dimension Data’s website, team doctor Jarrad Van Zuydam says “we are hopeful of a significant improvement of (Cavendish’s) symptoms over the next two weeks.”

The team wants the 31-year-old Cavendish to rest after “unexplained fatigue during training.” He is also recovering from an ankle injury.

Cavendish last raced in the Milan-San Remo one-day classic on March 18.

HIGH SCHOOL HAZING-SEXUAL ASSAULT

Federal lawsuit filed in Texas high school hazing scandal

LA VERNIA, Texas (AP) — A federal lawsuit contends football players at a San Antonio-area high school were subjected to hazing, sexual abuse and other mistreatment as part of an initiation that coaches and others failed to stop.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the parents of a former player who has since withdrawn from La Vernia High School. It names as defendants the La Vernia Independent School District, its superintendent and others.

KENS-TV in San Antonio reports that three students were arrested Tuesday. Ten others have been charged with sexual assault.

Superintendent Jose Moreno has said new protocols are being adopted so students can report instances of abuse.