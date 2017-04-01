Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US beats Russia 7-0…

US beats Russia 7-0 at women’s hockey world championships

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 8:43 pm < a min read
Share

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) — Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne each scored twice to lead the United States to a 7-0 victory over Russia at the world championships on Saturday.

Amanda Kessel also scored and Madeline Rooney stopped all 14 shots she faced to give the U.S. its second shutout in two games. Nicole Hensley had 18 saves in a 2-0 win over Canada in the opener the previous night.

Maria Sorokina finished with 27 saves for Russia (1-1).

The Americans scored in bunches, with two goals in less than a minute in the second period and another two in the final 19 seconds of the game.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Kessel, the sister of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel, and Lamoureux-Davidson combined on an odd-man rush with Kessel pouncing on a rebound to score the first goal of the game. It was Kessel’s first goal since a 6-1 win over Sweden in the Sochi Olympic semifinal. She missed over a year and a half of hockey after the Olympics due to a concussion.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US beats Russia 7-0…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.