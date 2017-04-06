US routs Germany 11-0, sets up matchup with Canada for gold

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) — Hilary Knight scored 1:06 into the game and Kelli Stack added a goal midway through the first period to give the U.S. a cushion that it wasn’t content with in an 11-0 victory over Germany on Thursday night in the women’s hockey world championship semifinals.

The Americans, who scored five times in the second period and finished with 50 shots, will face Canada for gold on Friday night. They will be shooting to win a fourth straight world championship final against the rival Canadians, who beat them in the 2014 Olympics.

Nicole Hensley stopped eight shots for the U.S. for a shutout needing to break a sweat.

The Germans will face Finland in the bronze-medal game Friday, aiming for their first medal in the International Ice Hockey Federation world championship. The Finns have won 11 bronze in 17 the women’s world championships.