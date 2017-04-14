Sports Listen

Van Gundy says Drummond needs ‘sense of urgency’

By NOAH TRISTER
April 14, 2017
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy says star center Andre Drummond needs to “have a sense of urgency” to improve his game.

Van Gundy, who is also the team president, spoke for over a half-hour at a news conference Friday along with general manager Jeff Bower. The Pistons just wrapped up a disappointing 37-45 season in which Drummond and point guard Reggie Jackson were unable to lead the team back to the playoffs after Detroit made it in 2016.

Drummond’s scoring slipped this season, and the Pistons weren’t as imposing on the offensive boards as they’d been in the past. Still, Van Gundy says “the sky is the limit” for Drummond, who has been in the NBA for five seasons but is only 23.

