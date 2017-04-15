Bottas beats Hamilton to take pole position at Bahrain GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Valtteri Bottas pipped his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton right at the end of qualifying on Saturday to take pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton had taken pole in the first two races of the season and had the leading time, until Bottas beat him on the last lap. It was the Finnish driver’s first ever pole — denying Hamilton his 64th. Hamilton had also taken pole in Bahrain for the past two years.

Bottas clocked a leading time of 1 minute, 28.769 seconds over the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) track in Sakhir, compared to 1:28.792 for Hamilton.

“Boom. That’s my first one, guys,” Bottas proudly told his team over race radio.