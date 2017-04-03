Vikings sign backup QB Case Keenum

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed quarterback Case Keenum, acquiring the experienced backup sought for starter Sam Bradford with the unlikelihood that the rehabilitating Teddy Bridgewater will be ready to play this season.

Keenum started nine games in 2016 for the Los Angeles Rams, before they turned to rookie Jared Goff. He had nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,201 yards.

Keenum is 9-15 in 24 NFL starts. After a standout college career with Houston, he turned pro in the same city in 2012 and spent three years with the Texans.

Shaun Hill backed up Bridgewater in 2015 and Bradford in 2016, but he was not retained after becoming a free agent.

