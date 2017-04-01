Sports Listen

Virginia: People shot at drag strip rap concert, bike rally

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Local media in Richmond, Virginia are reporting a multiple shooting at a rap concert following a bike rally at a drag strip in Dinwiddie.

WTVR reports that two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening bullet wounds and a third person was cut by glass in a car hit by gunfire. WWBT reports that one person was hit by a car in the ensuing chaos. The first shots apparently were fired near the stage where Lil Boosie was performing after a bike rally at the Virginia Motorsports Park Saturday night.

Virginia State Police referred questions to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s office, which was preparing a statement as officers worked to clear the park.

