Watson fires 66 to take lead at Shenzhen International

By master
April 20, 2017
SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Bubba Watson fired a 6-under 66 in the first round to take a one-stroke lead at the weather-delayed Shenzhen International on Thursday.

Starting on the 10th hole, Watson bogeyed the 12th but bounced back with birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 16 to turn in 34. A birdie at the first hole was then followed by an approach shot to eight feet on the par-5 second, setting up an eagle that sent Watson to the top of the leaderboard.

The South African duo of Dean Burmester and Haydn Porteous was tied for second with Gregory Bourdy of France and German Maximilian Kieffer.

Play was suspended for almost two hours due to the threat of lightning at Genzon Golf Club.

