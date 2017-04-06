Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Bloomfield 7, Concordia (N.Y.) 2
Castleton 19, Anna Maria 1
Chestnut Hill 4-5, Philadelphia 2-4
Clarkson 8, Skidmore 0
LIU Brooklyn 9, Hofstra 6
Notre Dame (Ohio) 7, Gannon 3
Rochester 8, Vassar 6
Alabama A&M at Belmont, ppd.
Brescia at Georgetown (Ky.), ccd.
Centre at Maryville (Tenn.), ccd.
Charleston Southern at Winthrop, ppd.
Christopher Newport 15, S. Virginia 0
Cumberland (Tenn.) 17, Bethel (Tenn.) 6
E. Mennonite 10, Bridgewater (Va.) 5
Florida St. 3, Florida Gulf Coast 2
Freed-Hardeman 13-11, Williams Baptist 1-9
Marshall 3, Virginia Tech 1
Memphis 18, Alcorn St. 7
Randolph-Macon at Methodist, ppd.
Salisbuy 15, Marymount (Va.) 4
Southern (NO) 13, Loyola NO 6
Spring Hill 12, West Alabama 2, 7 innings
Stillman at Martin Methodist, ppd.
Thomas More 4, Waynesburg 3
Union (Ky.) 12, Midway 5
Va. Wesleyan 6, Hampden-Sydney 3
Valdosta State 6, Flagler 1
Virginia 11, George Washington 1
Wingate at Limestone, ccd.
Young Harris at Truett-McConnell, ccd.
Adrian 7, Baldwin Wallace 2
Bemidji St. 7, Northern St. 5
Calumet at Lincoln Christian, ppd.
Campbellsville at Indiana Southeast, ccd.
Cincinnati-Clermont at Cincinnati Christian, ccd.
Cleary 10-7, Lourdes 0-6
Culver-Stockton at William Woods, ccd.
Miami (Ohio)-Hamilton 6, Lawrence Tech 5
Minn.-Duluth 14, SW Minnesota 1
Missouri Baptist 9, Hannibal-LaGrange 0
Mount Union 7, Hiram 0
Northwestern Ohio at Spring Arbor, ccd.
Peru St. at Tabor, ccd.
St. Francis (Ind.) at Indiana Tech, ppd.
Waldorf 14, Clarke 8
Waldorf at Grand View, 2, ccd.
Wis.-Whitewater 8, Ripon 2
Prairie View A&M 6, UTSA 5
Texas Southern 4, Houston Baptist 1
Texas St. 11, Texas Rio Grande Valley 9
Marian (Ind.) at Butler, ccd.