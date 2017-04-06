Sports Listen

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 1:45 am 1 min read
EAST

Bloomfield 7, Concordia (N.Y.) 2

Castleton 19, Anna Maria 1

Chestnut Hill 4-5, Philadelphia 2-4

Clarkson 8, Skidmore 0

LIU Brooklyn 9, Hofstra 6

Notre Dame (Ohio) 7, Gannon 3

Rochester 8, Vassar 6

SOUTH

Alabama A&M at Belmont, ppd.

Brescia at Georgetown (Ky.), ccd.

Centre at Maryville (Tenn.), ccd.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, ppd.

Christopher Newport 15, S. Virginia 0

Cumberland (Tenn.) 17, Bethel (Tenn.) 6

E. Mennonite 10, Bridgewater (Va.) 5

Florida St. 3, Florida Gulf Coast 2

Freed-Hardeman 13-11, Williams Baptist 1-9

Marshall 3, Virginia Tech 1

Memphis 18, Alcorn St. 7

Randolph-Macon at Methodist, ppd.

Salisbuy 15, Marymount (Va.) 4

Southern (NO) 13, Loyola NO 6

Spring Hill 12, West Alabama 2, 7 innings

Stillman at Martin Methodist, ppd.

Thomas More 4, Waynesburg 3

Union (Ky.) 12, Midway 5

Va. Wesleyan 6, Hampden-Sydney 3

Valdosta State 6, Flagler 1

Virginia 11, George Washington 1

Wingate at Limestone, ccd.

Young Harris at Truett-McConnell, ccd.

MIDWEST

Adrian 7, Baldwin Wallace 2

Bemidji St. 7, Northern St. 5

Calumet at Lincoln Christian, ppd.

Campbellsville at Indiana Southeast, ccd.

Cincinnati-Clermont at Cincinnati Christian, ccd.

Cleary 10-7, Lourdes 0-6

Culver-Stockton at William Woods, ccd.

Miami (Ohio)-Hamilton 6, Lawrence Tech 5

Minn.-Duluth 14, SW Minnesota 1

Missouri Baptist 9, Hannibal-LaGrange 0

Mount Union 7, Hiram 0

Northwestern Ohio at Spring Arbor, ccd.

Peru St. at Tabor, ccd.

St. Francis (Ind.) at Indiana Tech, ppd.

Waldorf 14, Clarke 8

Waldorf at Grand View, 2, ccd.

Wis.-Whitewater 8, Ripon 2

SOUTHWEST

Freed-Hardeman 13, Williams Baptist 1

Prairie View A&M 6, UTSA 5

Texas Southern 4, Houston Baptist 1

Texas St. 11, Texas Rio Grande Valley 9

EXHIBITION

Marian (Ind.) at Butler, ccd.

