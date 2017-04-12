Sports Listen

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 6:54 pm < a min read
EAST

Caldwell 7, Post 3

Chestnut Hill 5, Felician 3

Colby-Sawyer 2, Castleton 1

Dominican (NY) 4, Nyack 0

FDU-Florham 3, Manhattanville 2

Fredonia 8, Medaille 2

Staten Island 2, Mount St. Mary 0

Utica 11, SUNY-Canton 6

W. New England 3, Curry 1

SOUTH

Asbury at Alice Lloyd, ccd.

LaGrange 5, Piedmont 2

Maryville (Tenn.) 5, Huntingdon 3

MIDWEST

Benedictine (Ill.) 5, St. Norbert 2

Lakeland 5, Northland 4

Lindenwood-Belleville 8, Culver-Stockton 5

Tiffin 9, Lake Erie 0

Wayne St. (Mich.) 6, Hillsdale 5

SOUTHWEST

St. Mary’s (Texas) 2, St. Edward’s 1

