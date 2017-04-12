Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Caldwell 7, Post 3
Chestnut Hill 5, Felician 3
Colby-Sawyer 2-2, Castleton 1-0
Dominican (NY) 4, Nyack 0
FDU-Florham 3, Manhattanville 2
Fredonia 8, Medaille 2
Old Westbury 4, Ramapo 0
Staten Island 2, Mount St. Mary 0
Utica 11-7, SUNY-Canton 6-4
W. New England 3, Curry 1
Asbury at Alice Lloyd, ccd.
LaGrange 5, Piedmont 2
Maryville (Tenn.) 5, Huntingdon 3
Benedictine (Ill.) 5, St. Norbert 2
Grand View 5-4, Graceland 6-2
Lakeland 5, Northland 4
Lindenwood-Belleville 8, Culver-Stockton 5
Tiffin 9, Lake Erie 0
Wayne St. (Mich.) 6, Hillsdale 5
St. Mary’s (Texas) 2, St. Edward’s 1