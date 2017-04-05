Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Evan Marshall to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed UT Tyler Goeddel off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned him to Louisville (IL). Transferred RHP Anthony DeSclafani to the 60-day DL. Sent C Devin Mesoraco to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Assigned LHP Keith Hessler outright to El Paso (PCL) and RHP Cesar Vargas outright to San Antonio (TL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released RHPs Ian Gardeck and Ray Black.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Nolan Reimold.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Cortland Cox.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Will Dennis and RHP Casey Weathers.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Kuehl McEachern to New Jersey (Can-Am) for future considerations.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed OF Jayce Ray. Released RHP Jake Karraker.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Grady Wood. Released RHP Stephen Bougher.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Eddie Medina.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Jordan Ebert and OF Devan Ahart. Traded INF Maikol Gonzalez to Cleburne for two players to be named.

Can-Am League

ROCKAND BOULDERS — Signed OF Jon Smith and INF Dylan Tice.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed C John Sullivan.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Davied Fales.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB Brandon Bolden.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Daniel Vladar from Providence (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL) on an emergency basis.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Gustav Forsling from Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Evgeny Svechnikov to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Samuel Girard to Milwaukee (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Loaned D Bryce Aneloski to Florida (ECHL). Signed D Ziyat Paigin.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Robin Press from Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Zac Lynch from Manchester (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed G P.J. Musico to a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

ALASKA ACES — Claimed G Steven Summerhays off waivers from Florida. Released G Jeff Barney as emergency backup.

ELMIRA JACKALS — Signed F Anthony Stefano.

READING ROYALS — Named Ryan Cruthers assistant coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Mathieu Henderson. Loaned F Steven McParland to Binghamton (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended D.C. United M Marcelo Sarvas one game for foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned G Ryan Meara, M Alex Muyl and D Michael Amir Murillo to Red Bulls II (USL).

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Arielle Ship and M Cameron Castleberry.

COLLEGE

AKRON — Named John Groce men’s basketball coach.

BARTON — Announced it is adding men’s lacrosse to begin play with the 2018-19 academic year.

CALIFORNIA — Named Theo Robertson assistant men’s basketball coach.

ETSU — Named Ladislav Lelkes assistant volleyball coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Monica Case coordinator of video operations.

FORDHAM — Named Andre Barboza wide receivers coach.

ILLINOIS — Named Orlando Antigua men’s assistant basketball coach, Joey Biggs director of operations and Patrick Schulte video coordinator. Retained men’s assistant basketball coach Jamall Walker and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.

IONA — Signed men’s basketball coach Tim Cluess and women’s basketballcoach Billi Godsey to contract extensions through the 2021-22 season.

KENTUCKY — Freshman F Bam Adebayo declared for the NBA draft.

LIMESTONE — Announced it is joining the South Atlantic Conference as an associate member for football.

MEMPHIS — Announced freshman men’s basketball G/F K.J. Lawson and sophomore G/F Dedric Lawson are leaving the program.

OHIO STATE — Announced freshmen women’s basketball F Tori McCoy and G Kiara Lewis will transfer.

OMAHA — Promoted men’s assistant ice hockey coach Mike Gabinet to head coach.

ST. BONAVENTURE — Junior G Jaylen Adams declared for the NBA draft.

SOUTHERN CAL — Signed men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

TULSA — Named David Deets director of men’s basketball athletic performance.

UCLA — Freshman F/C Ike Anigbogu declared for the NBA draft.