Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Promoted Chris Marinak to executive vice president, league economics & strategy; Chris Park executive vice president, global marketing & partnerships; Bryan Seeley to senior vice president, investigations & deputy general counsel; and Morgan Sword to senior vice president, league economics & strategy.
DETROIT TRIGERS — Signed 1B James Loney to a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Scott Alexander and RHP from Omaha (PCL). Optioned OF Terrance Gore to Northwest Arkansas (TL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Jordan Montgomery to a major league contract and selected him to the 25-man roster. Designated RHP Johnny Barbato for assignment.
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Evan Marshall from Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated OF Boog Powell to Tacoma. Assigned RHP pitcher Casey Fien outright to Tacoma.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Rookie Davis on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Barrett Astin Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled OF Trayce Thompson from Oklahoma City (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced the retirement of executive vice president and chief operating officer Michael Stiles, effective June 30. Promoted David Buck to executive vice president; John Nickolas to senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Rick Strouse to senior vice president and general counsel.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 9. Recalled RHP Jake Esch from San Antonio (TL).
SAN FRANCISCO GVIANTS — Signed OF Melvin Upton Jr. to a minor league contract.
March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Stephen Drew on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF Grant Green from Syracuse (IL).
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Dallas Beeler.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP Bo Hellquist.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF Josh Romanski and RHP Nolan Sanburn. Released 1B Kellen Marruffo.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Philadelphia G Gerald Henderson $25,000 for throwing an elbow to the head of Indiana F Paul George and fined George $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating after an April 10 game.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Waived C Larry Sanders. Signed G-F Dahntay Jones and C Edy Tavares.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted Steve Antonopulos to director of sports medicine and Vince Garcia to head athletic trainer.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed TE Jeff Cumberland to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DB Brandon King.
CFL — Announced the board of governors and commissioner Jeffrey L. Orridge have agreed to part ways effective June 30.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR T.J. Lowder.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Fired goaltenders coach David Marcoux.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Mike Futa assistant general manager.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Removed the interim status for coach Doug Weight.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Luke Esposito to an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season and agreed to terms with him on a one-year contract for 2017-18.
READING ROYALS — Announced F Steven Swavely was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).
|SOCCER
|United Soccer League
NASHVILLE SC — Named Gary Smith coach.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Suspended Western New York coach Paul Riley two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for misconduct relating to last year’s semifinal against Portland.
FLORIDA — Announced men’s freshman basketball G Eric Hester will transfer.
KANSAS — Announced junior G Svi Mykhailiuk will enter the NBA draft, but will not hire an agent.
KENTUCKY — Announced sophomore C Isaac Humphries will enter the NBA draft.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Announced men’s graduate senior basketball F Nick King has transferred from Alabama. Suspended DL Justin Akins and LB Shalom Alvarez while they’re investigated for possible animal cruelty seen on a Snapchat video.
OREGON — Junior F Dillon Brooks will enter the NBA draft.
PRESBYTERIAN — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Gregg Nibert.
TENNESSEE STATE — Named Jessica Kern women’s basketball coach.
TEXAS A&M — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Duane Wilson has transferred from Marquette.
WISCONSIN — Released redshirt junior basketball G Jordan Hill so he can transfer after he graduates in May.