Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted Chris Marinak to executive vice president, league economics & strategy; Chris Park executive vice president, global marketing & partnerships; Bryan Seeley to senior vice president, investigations & deputy general counsel; and Morgan Sword to senior vice president, league economics & strategy.

American League

DETROIT TRIGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B James Loney on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Scott Alexander and RHP from Omaha (PCL). Optioned OF Terrance Gore to Northwest Arkansas (TL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Jordan Montgomery to a major league contract and selected him to the 25-man roster. Designated RHP Johnny Barbato for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Evan Marshall from Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated OF Boog Powell to Tacoma. Assigned RHP pitcher Casey Fien outright to Tacoma.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Rookie Davis on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Barrett Astin Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled OF Trayce Thompson from Oklahoma City (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced the retirement of executive vice president and chief operating officer Michael Stiles, effective June 30. Promoted David Buck to executive vice president; John Nickolas to senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Rick Strouse to senior vice president and general counsel.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 9. Recalled RHP Jake Esch from San Antonio (TL).

SAN FRANCISCO GVIANTS — Agreed tp terms with OF Melvin Upton Jr. on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Stephen Drew on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF Grant Green from Syracuse (IL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Dallas Beeler.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP Bo Hellquist.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF Josh Romanski and RHP Nolan Sanburn. Released 1B Kellen Marruffo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Philadelphia G Gerald Henderson $25,000 for throwing an elbow to the head of Indiana F Paul George and fined George $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating after an April 10 game.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Waived C Larry Sanders. Signed G-F Dahntay Jones and C Edy Tavares.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted Steve Antonopulos to director of sports medicine and Vince Garcia to head athletic trainer.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed TE Jeff Cumberland to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DB Brandon King.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Announced the board of governors and commissioner Jeffrey L. Orridge have agreed to part ways effective June 30.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR T.J. Lowder.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Jens Looke to an entry-level contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Fired goaltenders coach David Marcoux.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Named Mike Futa assistant general manager.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Removed the interim status for coach Doug Weight.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Luke Esposito to an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season and agreed to terms with him on a one-year contract for 2017-18.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Steven Swavely was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER United Soccer League

NASHVILLE SC — Named Gary Smith coach.

PHOENIX RISING — Signed F Didier Drogba.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended Western New York coach Paul Riley two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for misconduct relating to last year’s semifinal against Portland.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Announced men’s freshman basketball G Eric Hester will transfer.

KANSAS — Announced junior G Svi Mykhailiuk will enter the NBA draft, but will not hire an agent.

KENTUCKY — Announced sophomore C Isaac Humphries will enter the NBA draft.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Announced men’s graduate senior basketball F Nick King has transferred from Alabama. Suspended DL Justin Akins and LB Shalom Alvarez while they’re investigated for possible animal cruelty seen on a Snapchat video.

OREGON — Junior F Dillon Brooks will enter the NBA draft.

PRESBYTERIAN — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Gregg Nibert.

TENNESSEE STATE — Named Jessica Kern women’s basketball coach.

TEXAS A&M — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Duane Wilson has transferred from Marquette.

WISCONSIN — Released redshirt junior basketball G Jordan Hill so he can transfer after he graduates in May.