Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Brian Johnson to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from paternity leave. Agreed to terms with RHP Blaine Boyer on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 2B Whit Merrifield from Omaha (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Steve Cishek to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Matt Dermody to Buffalo (IL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent SS Adeiny Hechavarria to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent C Trevor Brown to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed INF Jace Conrad.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released LHP Kyle Anderson.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Jacob Morris.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Rubi Silva.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis coach David Fizdale $30,000 for public criticism of officiating.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Rashon Ceaser, DB Terrance Parks and LB Kyrie Wilson.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Christoffer Ehn to an amateur tryout agreement.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA WRESTLING — Named Clarissa Chun national women’s assistant coach.

COLLEGE

BAYLOR — Announced sophomore F/C Beatrice Mompremier is leaving the women’s basketball program and will transfer.

FLORIDA — Announced graduate men’s basketball G/F Egor Koulechov is transferring from Rice.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced sophomore men’s basketball G Mikey Dixon is transferring from Quinnipiac.