Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Brian Johnson to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from paternity leave. Agreed to terms with RHP Blaine Boyer on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 2B Whit Merrifield from Omaha (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Steve Cishek to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Matt Dermody to Buffalo (IL).
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent SS Adeiny Hechavarria to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent C Trevor Brown to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
LAREDO LEMURS — Signed INF Jace Conrad.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released LHP Kyle Anderson.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Jacob Morris.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Rubi Silva.
Feds worried restructuring will go the way of past attempts to reorganize
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Memphis coach David Fizdale $30,000 for public criticism of officiating.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Rashon Ceaser, DB Terrance Parks and LB Kyrie Wilson.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Christoffer Ehn to an amateur tryout agreement.
USA WRESTLING — Named Clarissa Chun national women’s assistant coach.
BAYLOR — Announced sophomore F/C Beatrice Mompremier is leaving the women’s basketball program and will transfer.
FLORIDA — Announced graduate men’s basketball G/F Egor Koulechov is transferring from Rice.
ST. JOHN’S — Announced sophomore men’s basketball G Mikey Dixon is transferring from Quinnipiac.