Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Tyler Wilson to Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP Jayson Aquino from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Brian Johnson to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from paternity leave. Agreed to terms with RHP Blaine Boyer on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 2B Whit Merrifield from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned C Carlos Perez to Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent 2B Joey Wendle to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Steve Cishek to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Tyler Wagner cleared waivers and was assigned outright to A Round Rock (PCL). Signed INF Josh Wilson to a minor league contract and assigned him to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Matt Dermody to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Matt Kemp to Gwinnett (IL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Logan Forsythe and INF/OF Rob Segedin on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Brett Eibner and INF/OF Chris Taylor from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent SS Adeiny Hechavarria to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Pat Neshek on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Ben Lively from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Jarred Cosart on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Kevin Quackenbush from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent C Trevor Brown to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP Sammy Solis on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Joe Ross from Syracuse (IL).

American Association

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed INF Jace Conrad.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released LHP Kyle Anderson.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Jacob Morris.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Rob Rogers. Placed LHP Jack Snodgrass on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Rubi Silva.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Kaleb Earls.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed 3B Bobby Wernes.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Kolin Stanley to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jordan Schwartz.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis coach David Fizdale $30,000 for public criticism of officiating and Boston G Marcus Smart $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Meghan Bower public relations specialist.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Announced the retirement of WR Andre Johnson.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed PK Giorgio Tavecchio.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Rashon Ceaser, DB Terrance Parks and LB Kyrie Wilson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Edmonton F Leon Draisaitl $2,569,44 for spearing San Jose’s Chris Tierney during an April 18 game.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Joey LaLeggia, C Anton Lander and D Mark Fayne and Jordan Oesterle from Bakersfield (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Returned F Brodie Dupont to Greenville (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Christoffer Ehn to an amateur tryout agreement.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American cyclist Amanda Geving has accepted a 12-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

USA WRESTLING — Named Clarissa Chun national women’s assistant coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Portland F Fanendo Adi one game and fined him undisclosed amoubt for violent conduct during an April 15 match against Sporting Kansas City. Announced the red card issued to Atlanta D Leandro Gonzalez Pirez has been rescinded.

COLLEGE

BAYLOR — Announced sophomore F/C Beatrice Mompremier is leaving the women’s basketball program and will transfer.

DAYTON — Named Anthony Solomon associate men’s basketball head coach, James Kane and Ricardo Greer assistant men’s basketball coaches and Darren Hertz assistant to the head men’s basketball coach.

FLORIDA — Announced graduate men’s basketball G/F Egor Koulechov is transferring from Rice.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced sophomore men’s basketball G Mikey Dixon is transferring from Quinnipiac.

WICHITA STATE — Named Donnie Jones assistant men’s basketball coach.