Westbrook misses triple-double, Thunder beat Grizzlies

By CLAY BAILEY
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 10:41 pm < a min read
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Russell Westbrook fell a rebound short of an historic triple-double, but he scored 45 points, including a late 3-pointer that helped seal the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 103-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Westbrook’s 3-pointer — his eighth in the game — with 14 seconds left and two free throws in the final second gave the Thunder their second win in a row. Oklahoma City solidified its hold on the Western Conference’s sixth seed, holding a 3 1/2-game lead over the Grizzlies.

Westbrook had 10 assists and nine rebounds, leaving him tied with Oscar Robertson’s 55-year-old record for triple-doubles in a season with 41.

Victor Oladipo scored 15 points, and Doug McDermott and Enes Kanter added 10 apiece.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 23 points, and Zach Randolph had 20 points and nine rebounds.

