Westbrook ties triple-double mark; Thunder top Bucks 110-79

By CLIFF BRUNT
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 10:34 pm < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook matched Oscar Robertson’s single-season record with his 41st triple-double and helped the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-79 on Tuesday night.

Westbrook clinched his seventh straight triple-double on an assist to Taj Gibson with 9:17 left in the third quarter. The crowd stood and chanted “MVP! MVP!” long after the assist. He later waved to the crowd after play stopped . He finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

Robertson set the record during the 1961-62 season, and Westbrook a href=’https://apnews.com/a3458f26f0fc4d0384f7f19e21458fd6/OKC’s-Westbrook-proving-he-is-MVP-candidate,-great-teammate?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP_Sports’can break it Wednesday in Memphis/a. Westbrook also moved into a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for fourth on the career list with his 78th triple-double.

Enes Kanter scored 17 points for the Thunder, who posted their largest victory margin of the season.

Michael Beasley scored 14 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks.

