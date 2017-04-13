Sports Listen

White Sox 10, Indians 4

April 13, 2017
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ti.Andr ss 6 2 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 5 0 0 0
Me.Cbrr lf 4 2 2 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0
Abreu 1b 4 2 2 1 Brntley lf 5 1 2 1
Asche dh 5 1 1 1 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 4 1 3 3 Jose.Rm 2b 4 1 3 1
Dvidson 3b 5 1 1 3 Chsnhll cf 5 0 1 1
Y.Sanch 2b 5 1 1 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 2 0
Narvaez c 4 0 2 1 A.Almnt rf 4 0 2 0
L.Grcia cf 5 0 2 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 1
Totals 42 10 15 10 Totals 37 4 12 4
Chicago 520 000 030—10
Cleveland 100 020 010— 4

DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 11. 2B_Me.Cabrera (4), Y.Sanchez (1), L.Garcia (2), Brantley (2), Chisenhall (1). HR_Ti.Anderson (1), Davidson (2), Brantley (1), Gomes (1). SF_Jose.Ramirez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Gonzalez 4 2-3 8 3 3 4 5
Swarzak W,1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Jennings 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Kahnle 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Tomlin L,0-2 1 2-3 8 7 7 1 0
Armstrong 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 5
Logan 1 0 0 0 0 0
McAllister 2 2 2 2 1 2
Otero 1 3 1 1 0 0
Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 0

McAllister pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

PB_Gomes, Narvaez.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, James Hoye; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:32. A_15,060 (38,000).

