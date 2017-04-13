White Sox 10, Indians 4

|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ti.Andr ss
|6
|2
|1
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Brntley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Asche dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Encrnco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Jose.Rm 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Dvidson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Chsnhll cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Sanch 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|A.Almnt rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|42
|10
|15
|10
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|Chicago
|520
|000
|030—10
|Cleveland
|100
|020
|010—
|4
DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 11. 2B_Me.Cabrera (4), Y.Sanchez (1), L.Garcia (2), Brantley (2), Chisenhall (1). HR_Ti.Anderson (1), Davidson (2), Brantley (1), Gomes (1). SF_Jose.Ramirez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Gonzalez
|4
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Swarzak W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jennings
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Tomlin L,0-2
|1
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|0
|Armstrong
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Logan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McAllister
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Otero
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
McAllister pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
PB_Gomes, Narvaez.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, James Hoye; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:32. A_15,060 (38,000).