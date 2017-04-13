Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » White Sox 10, Indians 4

White Sox 10, Indians 4

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 9:53 pm < a min read
Share
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Anderson ss 6 2 1 1 0 1 .167
Cabrera lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .258
Abreu 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .250
Asche dh 5 1 1 1 0 0 .100
A.Garcia rf 4 1 3 3 1 0 .452
Davidson 3b 5 1 1 3 0 3 .333
Sanchez 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Narvaez c 4 0 2 1 1 0 .167
L.Garcia cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Totals 42 10 15 10 4 7
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .205
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .324
Brantley lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .241
Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 2 1 .156
Ramirez 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .250
Chisenhall cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Diaz 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .242
Almonte rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313
Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .091
Totals 37 4 12 4 4 9
Chicago 520 000 030—10 15 0
Cleveland 100 020 010— 4 12 0

LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 11. 2B_Cabrera (4), Sanchez (1), L.Garcia (2), Brantley (2), Chisenhall (1). HR_Anderson (1), off Tomlin; Davidson (2), off Tomlin; Brantley (1), off Gonzalez; Gomes (1), off Jennings. RBIs_Anderson (2), Abreu (4), Asche (1), A.Garcia 3 (8), Davidson 3 (8), Narvaez (1), Brantley (6), Ramirez (6), Chisenhall (1), Gomes (1). SF_Ramirez.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Anderson 2, Davidson 4); Cleveland 6 (Santana 2, Chisenhall 2, Diaz, Almonte). RISP_Chicago 6 for 16; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Asche 2, Gomes, Chisenhall. GIDP_Gomes.

Advertisement

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Anderson, Abreu).

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 4 2-3 8 3 3 4 5 101 4.22
Swarzak W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 25 0.00
Jennings 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 29 2.45
Kahnle 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.45
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tomlin L, 0-2 1 2-3 8 7 7 1 0 42 18.47
Armstrong 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 5 49 8.44
Logan 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.38
McAllister 2 2 2 2 1 2 25 3.38
Otero 1 3 1 1 0 0 15 6.23
Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

McAllister pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0, Armstrong 1-0, Otero 2-0. PB_Narvaez (2), Gomes (1).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, James Hoye; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:32. A_15,060 (38,000).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » White Sox 10, Indians 4
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

Work continues on Cannon Renewal Project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.