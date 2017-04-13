White Sox 10, Indians 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Cabrera lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Asche dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|A.Garcia rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.452
|Davidson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.333
|Sanchez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|L.Garcia cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|42
|10
|15
|10
|4
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.324
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.156
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Chisenhall cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Almonte rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.091
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|4
|9
|Chicago
|520
|000
|030—10
|15
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|020
|010—
|4
|12
|0
LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 11. 2B_Cabrera (4), Sanchez (1), L.Garcia (2), Brantley (2), Chisenhall (1). HR_Anderson (1), off Tomlin; Davidson (2), off Tomlin; Brantley (1), off Gonzalez; Gomes (1), off Jennings. RBIs_Anderson (2), Abreu (4), Asche (1), A.Garcia 3 (8), Davidson 3 (8), Narvaez (1), Brantley (6), Ramirez (6), Chisenhall (1), Gomes (1). SF_Ramirez.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Anderson 2, Davidson 4); Cleveland 6 (Santana 2, Chisenhall 2, Diaz, Almonte). RISP_Chicago 6 for 16; Cleveland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Asche 2, Gomes, Chisenhall. GIDP_Gomes.
DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Anderson, Abreu).
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|4
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|4
|5
|101
|4.22
|Swarzak W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0.00
|Jennings
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|2.45
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.45
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tomlin L, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|0
|42
|18.47
|Armstrong
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|49
|8.44
|Logan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.38
|McAllister
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|3.38
|Otero
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|6.23
|Martinez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
McAllister pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0, Armstrong 1-0, Otero 2-0. PB_Narvaez (2), Gomes (1).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, James Hoye; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:32. A_15,060 (38,000).