White Sox 10, Indians 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 6 2 1 1 0 1 .167 Cabrera lf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .258 Abreu 1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .250 Asche dh 5 1 1 1 0 0 .100 A.Garcia rf 4 1 3 3 1 0 .452 Davidson 3b 5 1 1 3 0 3 .333 Sanchez 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Narvaez c 4 0 2 1 1 0 .167 L.Garcia cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Totals 42 10 15 10 4 7

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .205 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .324 Brantley lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .241 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 2 1 .156 Ramirez 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .250 Chisenhall cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Diaz 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .242 Almonte rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .091 Totals 37 4 12 4 4 9

Chicago 520 000 030—10 15 0 Cleveland 100 020 010— 4 12 0

LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 11. 2B_Cabrera (4), Sanchez (1), L.Garcia (2), Brantley (2), Chisenhall (1). HR_Anderson (1), off Tomlin; Davidson (2), off Tomlin; Brantley (1), off Gonzalez; Gomes (1), off Jennings. RBIs_Anderson (2), Abreu (4), Asche (1), A.Garcia 3 (8), Davidson 3 (8), Narvaez (1), Brantley (6), Ramirez (6), Chisenhall (1), Gomes (1). SF_Ramirez.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Anderson 2, Davidson 4); Cleveland 6 (Santana 2, Chisenhall 2, Diaz, Almonte). RISP_Chicago 6 for 16; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Asche 2, Gomes, Chisenhall. GIDP_Gomes.

Advertisement

DP_Chicago 1 (Sanchez, Anderson, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 4 2-3 8 3 3 4 5 101 4.22 Swarzak W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 25 0.00 Jennings 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 29 2.45 Kahnle 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.45 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tomlin L, 0-2 1 2-3 8 7 7 1 0 42 18.47 Armstrong 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 5 49 8.44 Logan 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.38 McAllister 2 2 2 2 1 2 25 3.38 Otero 1 3 1 1 0 0 15 6.23 Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

McAllister pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0, Armstrong 1-0, Otero 2-0. PB_Narvaez (2), Gomes (1).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, James Hoye; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:32. A_15,060 (38,000).